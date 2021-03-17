NECO: Niger Assembly to investigate non-release of 2019/2020 students’ results

Following a public outcry by parents and guardians in the state over the non-release of their children and wards results, the Niger State House of Assembly has waded in to investigate why the results of over 30,000 students of the state who sat for the 2019/2020 Senior Secondary School Examinations (SSCE) were withheld by the National Examinations Council (NECO).

The State Assembly on Wednesday directed the House Committee on Education and Legislative Compliance to act swiftly and report its findings to the House within one week.

It was learnt that the state government is owing the examination body over N1 billion, the sum which has accumulated from the previous regime.

The investigation was ordered after a motion on matters of urgent public importance was raised on the floor of the House by the member representing Bosso Constituency, Mallam Malik Madaki Bosso.

According to Bosso: “NECO withheld the results of over 30,000 students from the state due to non-payment of examinations fees by the government.

“Those students who sat for the National Examinations Council in 2019/2020 respectively are yet to access their results till this moment due to the withholding of their results by NECO. This has affected students who risk forfeiting their admissions into higher institutions of learning for two years.”

