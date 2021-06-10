NECO: No extension of 2021 SSCE registration date

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has said that the registration date for its 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates would not be extended. A statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Head, Information and Public Relations Division of NECO, Azeez Sani, said the council’s position was aimed at enabling an efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The statement reads in part: “The registration exercise, which started on 31st March, will close on Friday, 25th June, 2021 and will not be subjected to extension, while the examination will commence unfailingly on Monday, 5th July 2021. “State Ministries of Education, Commandants, Principals, Proprietors and other relevant stakeholders are enjoined to take note of the closing date and ensure timely completion of their candidates’ registration. The council assures all stakeholders of its resolve to have a seamless conduct of the 2021 SSCE.”

