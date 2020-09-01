News

NECO: No extension to Sept 10 registration deadline

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The National Examination Council (NECO), has said there would not be an extension to the September 10 deadline fixed for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

 

A statement signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, also disclosed that the 2020 NECO/ SSCE (Internal) examinations would commence on October 5, and end on November 18. Obioma, who said the deadline was approved by the Federal Ministry of Education, said there was enough time to plan ahead of the examinations.

 

The statement reads: “The National Examinations Council wishes to remind all stakeholders and the general public that the deadline for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) is Thursday, September 10. “There will not be subject to extension as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

 

“This is to enable efficient and effective planning for the examination logistics required for the smooth conduct of the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal). “NECO hereby reminds all stakeholders and the general public that the 2020 NECO SSCE (Internal) will commence on October 5, and end on November 18.

