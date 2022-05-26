NECO: Police arrest couple, 3 others over job scam

A couple, and three other persons have been arrested and paraded by the Niger State Police Command for allegedly defrauding over 50 persons of monies worth over N10 million, promising them fake employment at the National Examinations Council’s headquarters in Minna.

The job syndicate, which was posing as one of NECO’s recruiting agents, was arrested at a hotel in Minna, Niger State, after a tip-off by the internal security network set up by NECO’s Registrar, Prof Ibrahim Wushishi.

Among those arrested were a 28-year-old woman, Patience Adamu, and her 48-year-old husband, Matthew Samson, both residing in Minna. Others are 38-year-old Godwin Mathew, 35-year-old Emmanuel David and 29-year-old Peter Samuel, all residents of Kaduna, in Kaduna State.

According to the Spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, Patience was arrested alongside her husband and three other suspects after a tip-off.

He said: “On 20/05/2022 at about 1230hrs, based on a tip off that a suspected syndicate of job scammers were sighted at a hotel in Minna, documenting some applicants for placement into the National Examination Council (NECO) Headquarters, Minna.

“On the receipt of this information, Police operatives attached to Intelligence Unit of the Command swung into action and arrested the following suspects: Patience Adamu, 28, of Talba Estate Kpakungu, Minna, Mathew Samson, 48, of same address, Godwin Mathew, 35, Kaduna State, Emmanuel David, 35, of Kaduna State and Peter Samuel aged, 29, of Kaduna State.”

Abiodun further explained that during interrogation, Patience confessed that she had contacted about 10 unsuspecting members of the public since the year 2020 till date for a job replacement offer at NECO with a payment of N500,000 each, adding that each of the victims made half payment and to pay the balance after issuing them with appointment letters.

