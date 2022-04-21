News Top Stories

NECO postpones National Common Entrance Examination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Daniel Atori Comment(0)

..Now to hold May 7

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from April 23 to May 7, 2022. According to Council’s Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination. The statement partly reads: “All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination. “The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination. Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Igbos will be worst hit if Nigeria disintegrates – Okorocha 

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja 

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has warned against secessionist movements that would disintegrate Nigeria, saying that Igbos would be worst hit if such happened.   Okorocha gave the warning at the Unity House, Abuja, when he played host to three women […]
News Top Stories

S’Court uncovers mix-up in list, drops SAN 24 hours after announcement

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court of Nigeria yesterday uncovered a mix-up in the list of 72 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) designatesmade public on Thursday October 21 in Abuja. The apex court through The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) confirmed on Friday that the list of lawyers elevated to SAN rank and released on Thursday contained an […]
News Top Stories

FUEL PRICE HIKE: You’re insensitive, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, AYF, PDP tell FG

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah, Kenneth Ofoma, Adewale Momoh, Baba Negedu, Muhammad Kabir and Onyekachi Eze

Frontline socio-cultural and political groups, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Arewa Youth Forum (AYF), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday faulted the announcement by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), that it had increased the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (aka petrol), to N155.17 per litre from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica