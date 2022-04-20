Education

NECO postpones National Common Entrance Examination

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges from April 23 to May 7, 2022.

According to Council’s Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, the examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

The statement partly reads: “All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination. Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.”

 

