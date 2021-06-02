News

NECO Registrar died after brief illness –Family

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

…Its fake news, Obioma not assassinated – Police

Contrary to speculations that the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma, whose death occurred on Monday, was assassinated as reported by an online media, the family said that the examination body boss actually died after a brief illness. An online report had yesterday rumoured that the Professor of Mathematics Education and Evaluation was assassinated in his Minna home by unknown gunmen, who invaded his home and strangled him to death. But, the family yesterday said the 67-year-old NECO boss passed away to glory after a brief illness at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The late Obioma, prior to his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as Registrar of NECO for a five-year tenure on May 14, 2020, had served for two terms as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) from March 2005, before he joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Ebonyi State. Meanwhile, a source also told our Correspondent that the NECO boss left Abuja for Minna on Sunday and after he slumped, he was rushed back to Abuja and straight to the National Hospital, where he was certified dead. While confirming his death yesterday, the NECO’s Director, Human Resources, Abdul Mustapha said the NECO boss had died as a result of heart failure.

Mustapha confirmed death of the late NECO boss in a communication forwarded to him from Obioma’s second son, Prince Godswill Obioma, informing him of the death of his father, thus: “Mustapha K. Abdul (Director Human Resource Management, NECO), ‘Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/ Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday (Monday) 31/5/2021 after a brief illness. ‘We request that you kindly notify the Board, management and the entire staff of the Council of this development. ‘We shall keep you duly informed. Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, for the family’.”

However, the release of the conversation between the deceased’s son and Mustapha contradicted reports in some online and social media platforms alleging that the NECO boss was assassinated in his Minna residence by some unknown gunmen. In a statement made available to our Correspondent, the Niger State Police Command condemned the reports on social media platforms that the Registrar was murdered by unknown gunmen.

Obioma, 67 years old, was a native of Amaokpu in Nkpa, Bende Local Government Areas of Abia State. A 1979 graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where he studied Mathematics and Education as the best graduating student. Obioma obtained his Master’s Degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation in 1982, and his PhD in 1985 from the same university.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Internal security: We arrested 21, 296 criminal suspects im 2020 – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Police, Monday, said a total of 21, 296 suspected armed bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, car snatchers and other criminal elements were arrested across the country last year. Also in 2020, the Force noted that at least 3, 347 firearms, including AK-47 and AK-49 rifles, were recovered, alongside 960 vehicles, which included Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen and […]
News

Amosun’s cousin, 6 other lawmakers dump APM for APC in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Seven lawmakers and members of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday dumped their party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The lawmakers, who announced their defection in separate letters addressed to the Speaker, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo read the letters on the floor of the House. They are: the […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: S’Court denies CJN’s positive status report

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Supreme Court yesterday said that there is no medical report so far made available by anybody indicating that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad has tested positive for Coronavirus. Director of Information and Press of apex court, Dr. Festus Akande, stated this in a release issued in Abuja yesterday.   Akande […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica