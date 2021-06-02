NECO Registrar died after brief illness –Family

…Its fake news, Obioma not assassinated – Police

Contrary to speculations that the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Examinations Council (NECO), Prof. Godswill Obioma, whose death occurred on Monday, was assassinated as reported by an online media, the family said that the examination body boss actually died after a brief illness. An online report had yesterday rumoured that the Professor of Mathematics Education and Evaluation was assassinated in his Minna home by unknown gunmen, who invaded his home and strangled him to death. But, the family yesterday said the 67-year-old NECO boss passed away to glory after a brief illness at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The late Obioma, prior to his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as Registrar of NECO for a five-year tenure on May 14, 2020, had served for two terms as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) from March 2005, before he joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Ebonyi State. Meanwhile, a source also told our Correspondent that the NECO boss left Abuja for Minna on Sunday and after he slumped, he was rushed back to Abuja and straight to the National Hospital, where he was certified dead. While confirming his death yesterday, the NECO’s Director, Human Resources, Abdul Mustapha said the NECO boss had died as a result of heart failure.

Mustapha confirmed death of the late NECO boss in a communication forwarded to him from Obioma’s second son, Prince Godswill Obioma, informing him of the death of his father, thus: “Mustapha K. Abdul (Director Human Resource Management, NECO), ‘Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father, Prof. Godswill Obioma, the Registrar/ Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday (Monday) 31/5/2021 after a brief illness. ‘We request that you kindly notify the Board, management and the entire staff of the Council of this development. ‘We shall keep you duly informed. Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, for the family’.”

However, the release of the conversation between the deceased’s son and Mustapha contradicted reports in some online and social media platforms alleging that the NECO boss was assassinated in his Minna residence by some unknown gunmen. In a statement made available to our Correspondent, the Niger State Police Command condemned the reports on social media platforms that the Registrar was murdered by unknown gunmen.

Obioma, 67 years old, was a native of Amaokpu in Nkpa, Bende Local Government Areas of Abia State. A 1979 graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), where he studied Mathematics and Education as the best graduating student. Obioma obtained his Master’s Degree in Educational Measurement and Evaluation in 1982, and his PhD in 1985 from the same university.

Like this: Like Loading...