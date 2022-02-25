NECO releases 2021 SSCE external candidates’ results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) external candidates’ results. Announcing theresultsin Minna yesterday Registrar/ Chief Executive of NECO,Prof. DantaniIbrahimWushishi, said the results were released 64 days after the last paper was written. According to him, out of the 47, 916 candidates, who registered for the examination, the number of candidates booked for various forms of malpractice in 2021 is 4,454, as against 6,465 in 2020, which shows a significant decline in the number of malpractice cases.

He said: “The number of candidates that sat for the English Language was 45,821 out of which 36,116, representing 78.82% made Credit and above. “45,756 candidates sat for Mathematics, out of which 35,706, representing 78.04percent made Credit and above. “37,991 candidates representing 81.04% got five Credits and above, irrespective of EnglishLanguage andMathematics. “The number of candidates who got five Credits andabove, including English Language and Mathematics is29,342, representing62.59%.

