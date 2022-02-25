News Top Stories

NECO releases 2021 SSCE external candidates’ results

Posted on Author Regina Otokpaand Daniel Atori Comments Off on NECO releases 2021 SSCE external candidates’ results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) external candidates’ results. Announcing theresultsin Minna yesterday Registrar/ Chief Executive of NECO,Prof. DantaniIbrahimWushishi, said the results were released 64 days after the last paper was written. According to him, out of the 47, 916 candidates, who registered for the examination, the number of candidates booked for various forms of malpractice in 2021 is 4,454, as against 6,465 in 2020, which shows a significant decline in the number of malpractice cases.

He said: “The number of candidates that sat for the English Language was 45,821 out of which 36,116, representing 78.82% made Credit and above. “45,756 candidates sat for Mathematics, out of which 35,706, representing 78.04percent made Credit and above. “37,991 candidates representing 81.04% got five Credits and above, irrespective of EnglishLanguage andMathematics. “The number of candidates who got five Credits andabove, including English Language and Mathematics is29,342, representing62.59%.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Poor economy: PDP demands Emefiele’s resignation as CBN gov

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding the resignation of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for poor management of the nation’s economy.   PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, said the party’s demand for Emefiele’s resignation is to […]
News

Igboho: Why I’ve relocated to Benin Republic, by Akintoye

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

The leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self- Determination  Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has dismissed reports that he left Nigeria to avoid being arrested by the Federal Government, hence he relocated to Benin Republic.   In a statement yesterday by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, the emeritus professor of History, […]
News

Ratify UN Convention on rights of persons with disabilities, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has urged the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to forward to the National Assembly the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities for ratification. It also mandated the committee on disabilities and legislative compliance to ensure implementation. The call was consequent upon […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica