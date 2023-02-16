NECO releases 2022 SSCE external results

Regina Otokpa and Daniel Atori

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has released result of the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), conducted from November 21 to December 21, 2022.

Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who made the announcement in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, said

59,124 candidates sat for the examination, with 31,316 males, representing 52.96 per cent while 27,808, representing 47.03 per cent were female.

According to him, 44,162, representing 76.13 per cent out of 58,012 candidates who sat for English Language got credit and above, while 43,096 candidates representing 74.69 per cent out of the 57,700 candidates who sat for Mathematics got credit and above.

He further disclosed that 33,914 candidates representing 57.36 per cent five got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20% got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

