Education

NECO releases 2022 SSCE external results

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Regina Otokpa and Daniel Atori

 

 

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has released result of the November/December 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), conducted from November 21 to December 21, 2022.

Registrar of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, who made the announcement in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday, said

59,124 candidates sat for the examination, with 31,316 males, representing 52.96 per cent while 27,808, representing 47.03 per cent were female.

According to him, 44,162, representing 76.13 per cent out of 58,012 candidates who sat for English Language got credit and above, while 43,096 candidates representing 74.69 per cent out of the 57,700 candidates who sat for Mathematics got credit and above.

He further disclosed that 33,914 candidates representing 57.36 per cent five got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Also 46,825 candidates, representing 79.20% got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics,” he said.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

‘Nigeria to bridge skill gap through qualitative education, not certification

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

As some new set of 29 Cohorts received their graduation scrolls for award of Diplomas at the MUSON School of Music, after completion of their two-year rigorous and intensive training, stakeholders, especially teachers have been challenged on the need to tackle the skill gap in the nation’s education system.   Towards this end, they are […]
Education

Scholars, professionals chart a new direction for Mass Comm

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

For one-day, penultimate week, mass Communication scholars and professionals under their umbrella group, the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN) converged on Caleb University, Imota, Lagos to chart a new direction for the development and growth of Mass Communication.   It was at a workshop, tagged: “A Strategic Cascade Workshop on Implementation […]
Education

MOUAU suspends dean, director over students’ protest

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State has suspended the Dean of Students’ Affairs and the Director of Works as well as staff of the unit for failing in their duties, which resulted in a students protest.   Students of the institution had during the action on Tuesday blocked the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Highway […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica