NECO releases 2022 SSCE internal results

The National Examination Council (NECO) yesterday released the results of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examinations internals. The Council Registrar, Prof Dantana Wushishi, said 727,864candidates, representing 60.74 per cent, made five credits, includingMathematics and English Language. While addressing newsmen at the Council’s HeadquartersinMinna, Wushishi said of the 1,209,703 candidates that registered for the examination, only 1,198,412 sat for it, adding that of the total1,233,631candidatesthat registered for the examination, 687,389 were male and 576,242 female.

made five credits and above, includingEnglishLanguage and Mathematics, were 727,864, representing 60.74 per cent; when compared to 2021 with 878,925, it represents 71.64 per cent, a decrease of 10.9 per cent. He also disclosed that the number of candidates who made five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics is 1,011,457, representing 84.40 per cent when compared to 2021June/JulySSCEfigures of 1,153,716, representing 94.04 percent with a decrease of 9.64 per cent. The Registrar said: “The number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2022 is 13,594, representing 0.13 per cent whereas20,003, representing 1.63 per cent cases recorded in 2021.

