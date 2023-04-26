NECO Reschedules Entrance Examination Into Unity Colleges

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has rescheduled the 2023 National Common Entrance Examinations (NCEE) to allow more persons interested in gaining admission into the Federal Unity Colleges, an opportunity to sit for the examination.

This was contained in a terse statement signed by NECO’s Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the examination was earlier scheduled to have been conducted from Saturday 29th April, 2023 to Saturday 3rd June 2023.

The statement partly reads: “The Examination was rescheduled to give States with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians, schools, and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.”