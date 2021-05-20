NECO reschedules exams into Unity Colleges

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges. The examination, which was initially scheduled to hold on May 29, would now be written on June 5. A statement made available to journalists by NECO’s Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the new date was approved by the Federal Ministry of Education. According to the Council, the examination “was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

