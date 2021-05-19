Education

NECO reschedules exams into Unity Colleges

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges.
The examination, which was initially scheduled to hold on Saturday May 29, 2021, will now be written on Saturday June 5, 2021.
A statement made available to newsmen by NECO’s Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the new date was approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.
According to the Council, the examination “was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.
“All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.
“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.
“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Furore over unresolved FG-ASUU crisis

Posted on Author KAYODE OLANREWAJU examines the lingering crisis

FACE-OFF   Stakeholders are angry with the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the protracted strike that has paralysed academic activities and forestalled reopening of the universities, eight months after the declaration of the nationwide industrial action. KAYODE OLANREWAJU examines the lingering crisis   Minister: Govt can’t meet union’s request […]
Education

Indian state bans all Islamic schools

Posted on Author Reporter

…Says they provide ‘sub-standard education’ An Indian state ruled by Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party has passed a law abolishing all Islamic schools, saying they provided sub-standard education. Opposition politicians criticised the move and said it reflected the government’s anti-Muslim attitude in the Hindu-majority country, reports Reuters. More than 700 of the schools, known as […]
Education

No respite yet for varsities

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

FG: IPPIS officials to visit campuses for lecturers’ data capturing ASUU: We’re still consulting, to meet FG tomorrow SSANU: Today’s meeting with FG’ll determine our next line of action The unresolved faceoff between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university staff unions over IPPIS and non-implementation of agreements reached […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica