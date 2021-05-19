NECO reschedules exams into Unity Colleges

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has rescheduled the 2021 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges.

The examination, which was initially scheduled to hold on Saturday May 29, 2021, will now be written on Saturday June 5, 2021.

A statement made available to newsmen by NECO’s Head Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the new date was approved by the Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the Council, the examination “was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are therefore enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.

“Candidates, parents and guardians are advised to download the new Examination Time Table from the Council’s website.”

Like this: Like Loading...