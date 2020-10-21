NECO reschedules  more examination papers

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has yet again rescheduled more examination papers in the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations holding nationwide.

A statement signed by by the Head Information and Public Relations NECO Division, Azeez Sani, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said papers meant to have been written from Thursday through to Saturday, have been rescheduled for 17th, 18th and 19th November 2020 respectively.

According to the Council, the SSCE examinations should be able to continue as originally scheduled in the examination time table as from next week Tuesday, October 27.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the National Examinations Council (NECO) has been constrained by circumstances beyond its control, to reschedule the papers meant for Thursday 22 October 2020, Friday 23 October 2020 and Saturday 24 October 2020.

“The affected papers are now scheduled for 17th, 18th and 19th November 2020. The examination time table for these papers will be made available subsequently.

“These changes were due to the security challenges, which led to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some state governments, in order to safeguard lives and properties. In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country.

“The Council prays that the Examinations will continue on Tuesday 27 October 2020,all things being equal, with the papers as originally scheduled in the examination time table. Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted.”

Like this: Like Loading...