Ned Nwoko becomes NAOSRE Grand Patron

Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, mostly known in the business, entertainment and political circles as Ned Nwoko, has become Grand Patron to the National Association of Online Security Reporters, NAOSRE, , an association made up of the finest hands in Nigeria’s security reportage.

Ned Nwoko is one of Nigeria’s outstanding investors in hospitality, a business that requires committed attention to safety and security.

 

The chairman of THE MOUNT NED NWOKO RESORT, comprising THE TOWER, a 100FT structure built on a 1000FT location and unarguably, the highest point in Delta state, confirmed his acceptance in a meeting with the leadership of NAOSRE led by its President, Mr. Oyewale Femi, in Abuja on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

 

As a grand patron, Ned Nwoko is expected to play an advisory role in guiding the leadership of NAOSRE in key security information dissemination for a safer Nigeria.

