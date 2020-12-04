Arts & Entertainments

Ned Nwoko: Regina Daniels won’t be my last wife

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko has shared more about his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels. Nwoko, in an interview with BBC Igbo revealed that he married his young wife within three weeks of meeting her, noting that he married his other wives within the same period. According to him, he doesn’t believe in dating to marry a woman. The billionaire also revealed that the actress knows and understands that he can marry another wife.

He said: “She knows I can marry another wife. I come from a very polygamous family. I love children, so, I want more children. She knows this and my other wives also know this. So, we’ll see what happens in the future.” According to him, his marriage to the actress is solid and they both respect and understand each other. “My marriage with Regina Daniels is solid. Our marriage is based on understanding and respect. I met her and liked her.

We married within three weeks. I married all my wives within the same period. I don’t believe in dating anybody to marry them. Marry them, when you marry them you begin to fall in love within the marriage. “Regina and I are a story that is interesting because I did not know her before I met her. I met her the first time when she came to my house with her mother and siblings to look around at my place in Delta that is a tourist place. I liked her and that was it.”

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels reacted to rumours that her billionaire husband was set to bring in another wife. The actress in a post on her Instagram story had flaunted a ringed finger and captioned it ‘wifey’. On close inspection, the finger belonged to a lady she tagged @sar8al.

The post which went viral sparked rumours of the lady being the new wife. The mother of one reacted to the rumours and she described the lady as her friend. Regina said the news about her being Nwoko’s new wife was false.

