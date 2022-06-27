Ned Nwoko Right About Wike – PDP Group

The Concerned PDP League (CPDPL) in a swift reaction vehemently condemning Gov. Wike’s recent vilification reaction against a former member of the Federal House of Representative and the PDP senatorial flag bearer of Delta North Senatorial District of Delta state, Prince Ned Nwoko, is a validation of Ned’s political opinion about him.

The group’s reaction was released in a press release and signed by it’s Director National Affairs, Comrade Gbenga Adedamola and Deputy Director, Media and Advocacy, Comrade Mustapha Muhammed, while condemning the over bearing statement, urged Governor Wike to restrain from making such unnecessary and unhealthy personal attacks on people’s private lives and religious believes.

The group further said, “Gov. Wike should not act a saint, that is without any stain, that his rascality verbal and attack on party leaders is becoming unbecoming of him.”

“We are most disappointed and saddened and therefore condemned the unworthy statement made by Wike.

Wike had boasted of his political weight as he’s always quick to point out and claim to be the only one capable of winning elections for PDP in the country.

“These unruly statement by the Governor of Rivers State only goes further to buttress Ned’s political view about him, and why nobody would want to pick him as a vice presidential candidate or be taken serious.

“Why can’t gov. Wike express his own political views without lashing out on people’s personal life? the group asked.”

“This same Gov. Wike went to Anambra State and told PDP delegates to their face that, one of their own, His Excellency, former Governor Peter Obi can not win the primary election that they should vote him. Did anybody attack him or his private life for expressing his political conviction? The answer is No.” He even said he will flog His Excellency, Former Governor of Niger state, Dr. Babangida Aliyu and some times ago asked, who is the father of the governor of Edo state, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki. That’s stooping too low for a sitting Governor to be releasing stenchy statements that doesn’t fit the office he holds.

“Gov. Wike should not forget that Ned is a Muslim and as such is entitled to marry four wives. And his statement could be misinterpreted to mean an attack on Muslims and men that marry more than one wives. That’s their religious or otherwise conviction and no one can judge them for that.

“Why not just debunk their cliams or political views without extending it to people’s personal lives?”

“We therefore urge Gov. Wike to desist from this unruly behavior, else we shall not fail to ask the party’s disciplinary committee to invoke the party’s code of conduct against him.

“It’s also very imperative at this point for us to apologize to Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko and all other PDP Chieftain for all the unprintable statements Wike has made about them.

The group further appealed to leaders of the party who are close to Gov. Wike to call him to order.

Signed

Comrade Gbenga Adedamola (Director National Affairs)

Comrade Mustapha Muhammed (Deputy Director, Media and Advocacy)

Abuja

