‘NEDC has achieved 70% of projects awarded in North East’

A group under the auspices of Arewa Round Table Against Corrupt Practices (ARTACP) has categorically explained that there is no abandoned project left behind by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) in the region. Besides, the group said the allegations of misappropriation of funds to the tune of N146.19 billion against the North East Development Commission (NEDC) under the leadership of Mohammed Goni Akali, is mischievous, false and baseless. This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Aliyu A. Mohammed, coordinator of the group and Lawal Abdullahi, secretary, and distributed to journalists in Bauchi. The group while reacting to the allegations published by some media outfit insinuating that there are funds misappropriations in NEDC, they said the allegations were nothing but mischief peddling and falsehood. “After a thorough investigation by our group, we visited all the areas mentioned by the petitioners on a factfinding mission based on our findings that revealed that threewerenoabandonedprojects awarded by NEDC in the entire six North East states.”

