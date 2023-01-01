News

NEDC Voted As Most Outstanding Agency in 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has been named the Most Outstanding Agency in 2022.

This was according to 100 civil society organisations under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Credible Leadership.

In a statement signed by Haruna Musa, the CSOs came to this conclusion after an online conference to vote and appraise critical sectors in 2022.

Musa said the conference took place on the 31st of December 2022 and was moderated from Lagos.

The CSOs unanimously agreed that the NEDC has fulfilled its mandate to coordinate “the resettlement, rehabilitation, integration and reconstruction of infrastructure for victims of terrorism as well as tackling the menace of poverty, illiteracy, ecological challenges in the North-Eastern states and other related matter”.

They concluded that the agency has gone beyond leading the reconstruction and development of the northeast to provide support and succor to the people.

Musa said the NEDC has effectively tackled the menace of poverty, illiteracy, and ecological challenges in the North-Eastern states.

He added that in 2022, the NEDC carried out massive empowerment, skills acquisition and training, infrastructural development, and many more across the member states.

He noted that no government agency had such an impact in the last year and it was no surprise that the NEDC topped its online conference.

Musa, therefore, urged the Mohammed Alkali-led agency not to rest on its oars until every citizen is resettled, rehabilitated, and reintegrated into society.

Describing Alkali as a patriot, with an unblemished record of integrity and accountability, Musa said he has ensured strict and prudent utilization of the agency’s resources to meet the needs of the common people.

The CSOs also charged the Federal Government as well as local and foreign bodies to continue to support the NEDC.

Musa, however, urged other agencies to follow the NEDC’s example of proper leadership, accountability, and transparency.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Southern Kaduna: Pastor, 16-year-old girl among11 Christians murdered

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A 16-year-old girl, a father of nine children, and a church pastor were among latest 11 Christians killed by Muslim Fulani extremists last week in the southern part of the Kaduna state of Nigeria.   Morning Star News (MSN) reports on Tuesday, the Islamic militants attacked the Unguwan Gankon village, killing 16-year-old Takama Paul and […]
News Top Stories

$1.3bn Malabu: Nigeria loses in biggest oil graft case

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…as Italian court acquits Eni, Shell We’ll continue to hold OPL 245 culprits accountable –FG The Federal Government has expressed disappointment and vowed to “continue to hold those responsible for the OPL 245 fraud accountable,” as an Italian court acquitted two oil majors, Royal Dutch Shell and Eni, yesterday, in the Malabu Oil massive corruption […]
News

Police arrest 59 for cultism in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James

Police in Cross River State yesterday paraded 59 people for allegedly being members of cult groups. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh, said 55 of the suspects were members of a masquerade group known as “Nnabor Confraternity”, while four of the suspects belonged to the Vikings Confraternity. Jimoh disclosed that four of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica