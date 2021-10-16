Nedcomoaks Limited unveils Citadel Views Estate

Nedcomoaks Limited, a leading real estate company in Lagos, has unveiled Citadel Views Estate, latest of its offerings to investors in the real estate sector. Citadel Views Estate is located along the Lekki- Epe Expressway, is a state-of-the-art estate with the sobriquet. Its elevating experience caters to the housing deficit of Nigerians with futuristic plans of sustainable assets.

Having successfully delivered over 580 homes in 2020 alone, Nedcomoaks introduced its signature quality housing solutions to the Sangotedo axis of Lagos and its dubbed Citadel Views Estate (CVE). Chief Executive Officer of Nedcomoaks Limited, Kennedy Okonkwo, said the homes are designed with cutting-edge scalable solar solutions that allow each household gets its own power while being connected to local grid and gas-powered backup generators. “The result is an aspirational home environment where residents can excel without having to worry about high service charges”, he said.

Okonkwo added: “Despite the setback caused by the economic downturn arising from the break-out of COVID-19, I’m glad we’ve passed by 70% in terms of delivering on our promise to build affordable housing units in Ikate and environs.”

