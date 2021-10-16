News

Nedcomoaks Limited unveils Citadel Views Estate

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo Comment(0)

Nedcomoaks Limited, a leading real estate company in Lagos, has unveiled Citadel Views Estate, latest of its offerings to investors in the real estate sector. Citadel Views Estate is located along the Lekki- Epe Expressway, is a state-of-the-art estate with the sobriquet. Its elevating experience caters to the housing deficit of Nigerians with futuristic plans of sustainable assets.

Having successfully delivered over 580 homes in 2020 alone, Nedcomoaks introduced its signature quality housing solutions to the Sangotedo axis of Lagos and its dubbed Citadel Views Estate (CVE). Chief Executive Officer of Nedcomoaks Limited, Kennedy Okonkwo, said the homes are designed with cutting-edge scalable solar solutions that allow each household gets its own power while being connected to local grid and gas-powered backup generators. “The result is an aspirational home environment where residents can excel without having to worry about high service charges”, he said.

Okonkwo added: “Despite the setback caused by the economic downturn arising from the break-out of COVID-19, I’m glad we’ve passed by 70% in terms of delivering on our promise to build affordable housing units in Ikate and environs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Methodist Prelate Uche kick starts succession process

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

  …says not anybody can head Church •Mission plans own radio, TV stations   With a little less than two years to the end of his tenure as the Prelate Methodist Church, Nigeria, His Eminence (Dr.) Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, has directed the church to begin a process for the election of the person who […]
News

Herdsmen crisis: PDP moves to reconcile Bala/Ortom

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

At last, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the crisis between its two governors, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed. The two governors have been at daggers drawn over the AK-47 carrying Fulani herdsmen, resulting in Ortom accusing Mohammed of planning to assassinate him. But PDP in […]
News

Youth Minister preaches unity in Oyo APC

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Minister of Youths and Sports Dev e l o p m e n t , Mr. Sunday Dare, at the weekend charged stakeholders in the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to shelve any perceived differences and work together for the party’s success.   The Minister, who made the charge in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica