Nedu Excited To Kiss Reality Tv Star, Mercy Eke In A Movie

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman

Famous On Air Personality Nedu Ani has spoken about his kiss with Mercy Eke Big Brother Naija(BBN)season 4, Pepper Dem winner.

Nedu shared a video of himself kissing Mercy Eke via his instagram page in a wedding outfit.The controversial media personality speaks about how excited it was to kiss the reality star.

The wedding photo of Nedu and Mercy Eke was cut from a movie which featured skit maker and content creator, Sabinus.

He disclosed that he enjoyed the kiss and he nearly urinated during the process. He also urged Mercy Eke to hold more with his backside the next time they kiss.

He wrote, “I nearly piss for this kiss…e sweet me die. @official_mercyeke, press my bum bum more next time.”

 

