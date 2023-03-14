Need for downstream sector automation

The automation of Nigeria’s downstream sector has become necessary following the unexplored benefits, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The need for the automation of Nigeria’s downstream sector cannot be overemphasised, as such a development will address some of the challenges in the sector, fast-track the development, ensure transparency, and accountability, as well energise efficient service delivery and customer satisfaction. Many stakeholders in the sector agree that automation is the way to go in order to optimise its potential.

MOMAN’s position

Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, (MOMAN), Mr Clement Isiong, advocated that the downstream sector be automated so as to be in tune with modern trends and global best practices, adding that automation would ensure transparency in the sector, boost excellent customer service, eliminate fraud, and corruption and cleanse up the reputation of the industry. According to him, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) market operators and other stakeholders in the sector should invest in data gathering and acquisition, analysis and exploitation. Speaking during the first quarter webinar conference to mark the World International Data Day, he also stated that significant data infrastructure gaps existed in the Nigerian downstream value chain, adding that the industry does have a lot of data. He stated that efficient data systems wrre needed to maximise and optimise the sector. Isong said: “Our position in MOMAN is that we are looking for the automation of the entire supply chain. It will mean everybody needs to invest in order to optimise their businesses. “Eventually, the beneficiary is the customer. It is good for corporate governance. It removes people’s ability to steal. And the authority (NMDPRA) itself has got to invest in infrastructure for data gathering and has got to do a preliminary analysis of that data and has to put up that information on its website which investors, marketers operators, and everybody can access and regularly data publishing and feedback from the authority is necessary. “On that basis, optimise the business and make investment decisions. It is fundamental to a deregulated system. It improves the quality of decision-making as well as transparency and eliminates bad behaviour as well as fraud and theft. You have to shine your light and darkness and bad practices will disappear. This is very important. “It brings transparency. the end result of that transparency is excellence in customer service. It eliminates fraud, and corruption and cleans up the reputation of the industry.” MOMAN Chairman, Mr Olumide Adeosun, said that there were data infrastructure gaps in the Nigerian downstream value chain. While decrying the infrastructure gaps, he opined that efficient data systems were needed to maximise and optimise the sector. For him, Nigeria’s oil and gas industry has a lot of data; but he advised that data should be organised and converted into information so that they will be useful to the end users.

Definition of terms

Ikponmwosa Aikhionbare of VIISAUS defined data as a systematic record of a particular quantity, adding that it can be qualitative or quantitative. For him, automation gives a wide range of technologies that reduces human intervention in processes. He also clarified that downstream was the processing and delivery of petroleum products to the end users. Noting that there were some areas where data can play key roles in the downstream business, he identified such areas to include efficiency that could be brought about by predictive maintenance, inventory management and assets monitoring. Another area, according to him, is safety which will be enhanced by incident reporting and analysis, real-time monitoring, and risk assessment. He also said quality control was important for customer feedback, product testing, and data analytics for downstream business optimisation. Aikhionbare said: “When gathering data becomes an end in itself, it consigns itself to irrelevance” Another area, according to him, is demand forecasting. He noted that the demand forecasting process usually involved collecting data from a variety of sources such as historical sales data, fuel consumption patterns, weather forecasts and economic indicators. He explained that these data were then analysed using statistical models and machine learning algorithms to identify patterns and trends and to make inferences or predictions about future demand.

Data analytics for optimisation

A ikhionbare, while addressing supply chain and route optimisation, said: “Ghana launched the Bulk Road Vehicle Tracking System (BRVTS) to track the movement of petroleum products from depots to retail outlets in Ghana. The system uses GPS technology to monitor the location, speed and fuel consumption of trucks transporting petroleum products. “For quality control, in India, the government has implemented a system called the Automated Sustems for Oil Movements and Storage (ASOMS), which tracks the movement of petroleum products

