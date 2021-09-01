Need for enabling environment for market growth

The capital market needs to be positioned to play more significant role in sustainable economic growth and stability. CHRIS UGWU writes

All over the world, infrastructure contributes to economic development by increasing productivity and providing amenities, which enhance the quality of life. The services generated as a result of an adequate infrastructure base will translate to an increase in aggregate output. The Nigerian capital market has suffered monumental losses due to sustained decline in stock prices that resulted in huge decline in investment value occasioned by the financial crisis.

The country’s huge infrastructural deficit in power, housing, roads, healthcare and port services, among others, has contributed, to a large extent, in retarding the overall growth and development of the sector, which is central to capital formation. Nigeria has, however, remained significantly underdeveloped in terms of basic infrastructure and faces very high income inequality. According to experts, Nigeria needs about $15 billion annually over the next five to six years to finance its infrastructural deficits.

To this end, reliance on government revenue like taxes and grants are never sufficient to fund these infrastructural developments. Increase in taxes is a disincentive, which places more burdens on the citizens and can cripple an economy. Therefore, rather than relying strictly on internally generated revenue, governments can float bonds at intervals for specific developmental projects. All tiers of government, their agencies and corporate organisations have the opportunities to finance their infrastructural projects through the issuance of bond instrument.

Different shades of bonds can be structured to suit the project peculiarities, investor’s expectations, concerns and issuers requirements. Thus, there is Federal Government (sovereign) Bonds, Government Agency Bonds, State/Local Government (sub national) Bonds and Corporate Bonds. However, worried by the sustained economic downturn and spate of infrastructure deficits in Nigeria, economic stakeholders have continued to urge for an enabling environment and Federal Government’s collaboration with market operators for contribution towards accelerating the country’s economic development.

Pathway to market growth

Financial stakeholders, recently at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) annual Economic Review 2020 and outlook 2021, identified leeway for capital market growth. At a conference organised by the institute, the stakeholders agreed that Nigeria’s sustainable economic growth and stability could be achieved by leveraging the capital market.

A key speaker and Chairman, Research and Technical Committee for CIS, Mr. Akeem Oyewale, said even though COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill in 2020 and economies were completely locked down for months, with business volumes, revenues and employment grossly depreciated for the entire year, the current year had potential for speedy recovery through the capital market. Giving outlooks for 2021 in the Nigeria capital market, Akeem urged that government should create an intervention fund for securities dealing firms to avail them the necessary liquidity to maintain a consistent position on quoted securities, thus stabilising the market.

“Permit banks’ stocks to qualify for the investment of margin lending facilities, under strict regulatory controls, because of its significant impact on market turnover. “Given the gradual return of local investors, we enjoin the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to be temperate in dealing with the interest rate, liquidity and yield adjustments in its monetary policy,” he said.

Akeem added that the impressive equity index performance, aside the massive 446 per cent oversubscription of FGN’s third Sukuk Bond issued to construct and rehabilitate as many as 44 major roads across the country, had further confirmed the strong absorptive capacity of the Nigerian capital market. According to him, the DMO had initially expected to raise N150 billion, but ended up raising a whopping N669.12 billion from the capital market.

He, therefore, called on the federal and other tiers of government to pay greater attention to supporting the development of the Nigerian capital market, given its potency in providing cost-effective long term financing for infrastructural and general economic development.

In his contribution, a professor of capital market studies, Nasarawa State University and President, Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said government could finance the infrastructure component of the budget through capital market instruments while speaking on the topic: “Capital market pathways to financing the FGN budget deficits.

“By issuing infrastructure/revenue bonds/project-tied bonds to ensure that the proceeds are ringfenced as opposed to the current resort to general obligations bonds, which proceeds often go into recurrent spending. “Securitising receivables in infrastructure through SPVs that eventually raise funds from the capital market via securities issued to investors and partial privatisation/sale of selected government enterprises/assets such as the NNPC through the stock exchange,” he said.

The President/Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of stockbrokers (CIS), Mr. Olatunde Mohammed Amolegbe, also said that two years ago, the Council of the CIS approved a recommendation of the Research & Technical Committee. He noted that the Institute carried out a thorough review of the Nigerian economy every year with a view to helping government, policymakers and industry regulators in the country craft effective strategies to accelerate GDP growth in the country.

SEC harps on resilient capital market

The Securities and Exchange Commission had also expressed the need for the capital market to be strengthened to accelerate domestic production and employment given the direct correlation between increase in production and job creation. To achieve this, Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, said there was the need to leverage the capital market for intermediation by facilitating access to capital.

This, he said, could be done by making it easier for corporates to access long-term finance in an efficient manner, the capital market enhances the production levels of companies, thereby improving the capacity of such companies to expand their operations and employ additional labour. The SEC boss posited that it should truly not be difficult to achieve double digit growth in Nigeria given that most key factors of production like a large vibrant youthful population, arable land, abundant rainfall, good drainage, and a large and growing pool of savings are available. He said: “Infrastructure is the area where we have a major problem, and here I mean roads and rail transportation, power generation and distribution, health infrastructure, and the like.

I believe the capital market can play a vital role in the financing of infrastructure and forums such as this one would do well to dwell on this important subject. “Recall that at independence in 1960, the domestic savings pool was rather limited, yet the new nation was able to mobilise adequate funds from both domestic and foreign sources to fund the construction of highways, railways and large power projects.

“These same projects are in a dismal state today when the population has grown more than threefold. The Commission is increasingly focusing its attention on this subject because of its impact on economic development and the quality of life of our citizens.”

Need for an enabling environment

The Federal Government had assured securities dealers that it would create an enabling environment for optimal utilisation of the financial market to achieve double digit growth of the economy. Besides, the Federal Government reiterated its resolve to put an end to insecurity, which has significantly dampened both foreign and local investors’ interest in Nigeria. Addressing participants at the just concluded National Workshop on “Leveraging the financial markets to achieve double digit economic growth for Nigeria,” organised by CIS in Abuja, the Federal Government stated that the administration shall work along with the regulators and operators of the capital market to address issues that will accelerate investment opportunities in the nation’s capital market. In her presentation, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, noted that the Nigerian capital market had contributed immensely to the long term growth and development of the economy. According to her, the Federal Government shall continue to enact laws that will further globalise the Nigerian capital market. “There is a lot of work to be done in building the Nigerian economy and achieving the pace that is needed to make double digit growth a reality. I wish to pledge government’s continuous support and partnership with the Nigerian capital market and the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers as we continue the task of nation building. “The Nigerian capital market has provided, over the years, access to significant long term development capital to the Federal Government and other tiers of government and private sectors. “In an attempt to achieve a consistent economic growth, earlier in the life of this administration, government developed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017 – 2020, a medium term plan designed to foster growth and build a globally competitive economy through diversification of the economy, increased investment in infrastructure, digitalisation of the economy, and improvement in the ease of doing business in the country,” said Muazu. Corroborating her, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Economic and Political Affairs Office, Mr Andrew Adejo, assured stockbrokers that the Federal Government would continue to improve on the security situation in Nigeria. He commended the institute saying “the role of stockbrokers in wealth creation and ensuring that the capital market remained a sustainable platform for raising long term capital could not be over emphasised.”

Last line

There is no gainsaying that the capital market is a critical pillar to long term fund mobilisation needed for capital formation to fast track economic growth and development.

