Need for FG’s intervention to spur market growth

There is need for Federal Government’s intervention by way of injecting funds into the market to help boost liquidity, CHRIS UGWU writes

Unlike some of the markets in other climes, since the beginning of the economic meltdown in the mid-2008, the Nigerian capital market is yet to regain its confidence due to the loss suffered by investors and the inability of market regulators to proffer a lasting solution to restore the market to its past glory as a centre for the nation’s capital formation. This is because some economic policies by authorities and the plunge in oil price, which put Nigeria’s currency under pressure and dampened appetite for assets in Africa’s biggest economy and chief oil exporter, among other critical factors, have affected the capital market adversely.

It is believed that an enabling business environment, policies that promote ease of doing business and market forces in line with best practices are key factors that can encourage companies to list on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Analysts have continued to crave for connection between critical sectors of the economy and the capital market in order to broaden the market and create avenues for Nigerians to partake in the wealth creation process.

Upstream oil firms like Shell, Chevron and telecommunications firms like Globalcom are yet to list on the Nigerian market, despite the huge returns these firms have reaped from the economy. However, the clamour for the new set of requirements and intervention to save investment in the stock market from further depreciation have continued to be louder despite that some items in the recently implemented finance act by the Federal Government are seen to boost some sector of the market. However, the apex market regulators and other market stakeholders, though commended the bill, but still believe that there is need for more initiatives that would jumpstart more listings on the local bourse. The question on the lips of investors is how to turn around this market.

Several players in the market are calling for a bail out considering that this is the trend in leading global markets experiencing similar market declines, more especially now that the country is witnessing massive exit of foreign investors following volatility in the economy.

Stakeholders seek government’s intervention

Financial stakeholders, yesterday at the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) annual Economic Review 2020 and outlook 2021, identified leeway for capital market growth. At the webinar conference organised by the institute, the stakeholders agreed that the Nigeria’s sustainable economic growth and stability could be achieved by leveraging the capital market. A key speaker and Chairman, Research and Technical Committee for CIS, Mr. Akeem Oyewale, said even though COVID-19 brought the world to a standstill in 2020 and economies were completely locked down for months, with business volumes, revenues and employment grossly depreciated for the entire year, the current year has potential for speedy recovery through the capital market. Given outlooks for 2021 in the Nigeria capital market, Akeem urged government to create an intervention fund for securities dealing firms, to avail them the necessary liquidity to maintain a consistent position on quoted securities, thus stabilising the market. “Private sector activity needs to be significantly stimulated, while the micro small and medium scale business class should have greater access to viable long term capital. These will be effectively accomplished if the equity capital market is supported, strengthened and stabilized with continuous liquidity.

Based on the universally acknowledged principle that the money (short term) and capital (long term) markets complement each other in the economic development process, we wish to call on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the following structural / liquidity support to the equity arm of the Nigerian capital market. “Creation of an intervention fund for securities dealing firms, to avail them the necessary liquidity to maintain consistent position on quoted securities, thus stabilising the market.

“Permit banks’ stocks to qualify for investment of margin lending facilities, under strict regulatory controls, because of its significant impact on market turnover. In view of the gradual return of local investors, we enjoin the Central Bank of Nigeria to be temperate in dealing with interest rate, liquidity and yield adjustments in its monetary policy. Historically, local pension funds served as the critical catalyst for stabilising and propelling growth in the advanced economies of the world. We therefore urge the Pension Commission (PenCom) and Nigeria’s Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to significantly increase the percentage of pension funds invested in the Nigerian equity market. Investment of Nigerian pension funds in local equities remain less than 10% of pension funds under management, but we strongly believe that, given the current needs and safety structures of the Nmarket, the 25 per cent statutory cap can be safely made a minimum figure for the PFAs.

“The impressive equity index performance aside, the massive 446 per cent oversubscription of the FGN’s third Sukuk Bond, issued to construct and rehabilitate as many as 44 major roads across the country, has further confirmed the strong absorptive capacity of the Nigerian capital market,” according to the paper. In his contribution, a professor of Capital Market Studies, Nasarawa State University and President, Association of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, said government could finance the budget deficit of N5.2 trillion through floating of Federal Government bond, securitisation of debts and privatisation of moribund companies. Speaking on, “Capital Market Pathways To Financing The FGN Budget Deficits,” Uwaleke stated that government whould “issue infrastructure/revenue bonds/ project-tied bonds to ensure that the proceeds are ring-fenced as opposed to the current resort to general obligations bonds which proceeds often go into recurrent spending.”

An economic consultant, Dr Biodun Adedipe of B. Adedipe and Associates, who spoke on “Global Economic Dynamics in 2021,” explained that success of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and China would have positive impacts on Nigeria but strongly advocated for investment in agriculture, ICT and manufacturing as they have potential to revive the economy. Adedipe added that government should make credit available, accessible and attractive for investment. Another economic consultant, Mrs Kemi Akinde, urged government to align fiscal and monetary policies and ensure consistency of both policies. She also advised the Nigerian Exchange Limited to commence trading in derivatives without further delay to enable investors enjoy the opportunities for risk management.

Akinde stated that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should fully automate its fillings for efficient service delivery. The President/Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr. Olatunde Mohammed Amolegbe, earlier in his welcome address, said that two years ago, the council of CIS approved a recommendation of the Research & Technical Committee. He noted that the institute carried out a thorough review of the Nigerian economy every year with a view to helping government, policymakers and industry regulators in the country craft effective strategies to accelerate GDP growth in the country.

Operators’ reactions

Some operators in the nation’s stock market while reacting to the recent suggestion for special fund to boost capital market liquidity, threw their weight behind the need for an intervention fund from government to help mop up the excess shares in circulation to facilitate market stability. They agreed that the market could only regain its past glory if the authorities would provide a bailout fund to stabilise the market as it was done in the banking and textile industries adding that the fund would boost the market and help restore and sustain investors’ confidence, which have been eroded since the global financial meltdown set in.

The Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Highcap Securities Limited, Mr David Adonri, stressed the need to inject fresh fund into the marketet since all efforts put in place to strengthen the market has not yielded desired fruit. He noted that the function of the primary segment of the market is to provide long term capital whether in form of equity or debt to finance acquisition of assets, adding that unless the market is revived; meeting such function to the economy might be a mirage. “Government, as a fiscal authority, has a lot to do in respect of reviving the market. The function of the stock market is to form capital for the economy.

“Stakeholders are worried because the duty of the primary market segment is to provide long term capital and when reverse is the case, it means that the market has failed in its function to the economy.,” he said. The National Cordinator, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, noted that what was imperative in the stock market presently is to put strategies in place that would boost the confidence of local investors to stake more fund in the market, adding that this could only be achieved through injection of fresh capital into the market.

Okezie, who said that the market had recorded an unprecedented lull, attributed the downturn to inability of both the exchange and its regulator to tackle the relevant issues affecting the market. “Despite some improved corporate earnings, the market has not picked up because investors have lost confidence in the market and until something is done to restore this confidence, the market would remain unstable,” he said.

