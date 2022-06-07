Need to reassess refineries’ turnaround maintenance

While it is important to ensure that Nigeria refines its crude oil locally to ensure availability of petroleum products at reasonable prices, stakeholders have called for measures to address the huge resources spent on turnaround maintenances without good results, SUCESS NWOGU reports

T A refinery he stupendous amount of money spent on Turnaround Maintenance (TAM) projects by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) from past regimes and administrations till the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari without the Nigerian government-owned four refineries working has elicited great concerns and worries from stakeholders in the oil and gas industry and Nigerians in general. There is a report that Nigeria spent about $25 billion in turnaround maintenance of refineries in the past 25 years. Regardless of the past rehabilitations, the NNPCL audit report had, in 2020, revealed that three of the nation’s four refineries recorded N1.64 trillion cumulative losses in their 2014 to 2018 details. The three refineries still cost Nigeria N10.23 billion in expenses despite processing no crude oil in June 2020, according to the report. NNPCL had said the three refineries processed no crude because of the rehabilitation works on them. “There was no associated crude plus freight cost for the three refineries since there was no production, but operational expenses amounted to N10.27 billion. This resulted in an operating deficit of N10.23 billion by the refineries,” the report said. According to the report, the combined losses from the Port Harcourt Refinery and Kaduna Refinery were N208.6 billion in 2014; N252.8 billion in 2015; N290.6 billion in 2016; N412 billion in 2017 and N475 billion in 2018.

Government-owned refineries

NNPCL, on its website, said Nigerian government has four refineries, two in Port Harcourt (PHRC), Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company was incorporated as a limited liability company on November 3, 1988, after the merger of the then Warri Refinery and the Ekpan Petrochemical Plants and one each in Kaduna (KRPC) and Warri (WRPC). The refineries have a combined installed capacity of 445,000 bpd. A comprehensive network of pipelines and depots strategically located throughout Nigeria links the refineries. The PHRC is made up of two refineries located at Alesa Eleme near Port Harcourt with a jetty (for product import and export). The jetty is located 7.5km away from the refinery complex. In 1983, the Port Harcourt refinery, with 60,000 bpsd name plate CDU capacity and the tankage facilities, were acquired by NNPC from Shell. Subsequently, a new 150,000 bpsd export refinery was built in 1988 and commissioned in 1989. Therefore, the current combined installed capacity of PHRC is 210,000 bpsd. The installed capacities of KRPC and WRPC are 110,000 bpsd and 125,000 bpsd respectively. The Port Harcourt refinery, which began operation in 1989, remains the largest refining company in Nigeria. At inception, it had the capacity to process 150,000 barrels of crude a day and was later upgraded to 210,000 barrels per day. The refinery has been repaired innumerable times under various TAM contracts that had gulped huge amounts. Warri Refinery, the first Nigerian government wholly-owned refinery, was commissioned in 1978. It was built to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, but was later debottlenecked to process 125,000 barrels per day in 1987. The decision to construct the third Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) refinery in Kaduna was taken in 1974 along with that of the second NNPC refinery located at Warri. . By early 1975, in view of the fuel shortages experienced then, the Federal Government decided that work on the third refinery should be advanced. It was envisaged that the refinery was to be a simple hydro skimming type refinery in order to meet up with the fuel demand then. Based on the feasibility studies carried out, which took into consideration the consumption of the various petroleum products within the Northern Zone and adequate means of disposal for the surplus products, a refinery with a crude oil capacity of 42,000 barrels per stream day (BPSD) could be easily justified. Hence, the refinery was designed for a capacity of 60,000 BPSD. It was much later that the Federal Government decided that the capacity for any refinery in Nigeria should not be below 100,000 BPSD. However, this would have led to the production of a large quantity of heavy ends. And one practical and viable solution is reprocessing the heavy fuel oils. In order to do this, the whole project plans had to be modified so that what initially was planned to be simply a hydro skimming type refinery developed into an integrated refinery. The refinery would now be able to pro- faciliduce a wider variety of petroleum products, some of which should be lubricating base oils. Hence, it became necessary to import suitable paraffinic-based crude oil from Venezuela, Kuwait or Saudi Arabia. Products from the refinery include fuels for use as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), premium motor spirit (PMS), automotive gas oil (AGO) or diesel oil, kerosene, sulphur and those from the lubricating oils complex are base oils, asphalt (bitumen) and waxes.

Turnaround contracts by Buhari’s administration

The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had recently awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of some of the nation’s refineries. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had, in August, after FEC meeting in Abuja said the Council approved the sum of $1.48 billion for the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries. Sylva stated that the rehabilitation of the refineries was awarded to Messers Saipem SPA and Saipem Contracting Limited at a total sum of $1.484 billion. He added that they would be rehabilitated in three phases of 21, 23, and 33 months spread over 77 months period. He explained that $897,678,800 will be spent on the repairs of the Warri refinery while $586,902,256 will be invested in the rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery.

Refineries, TAM processes in 25 years

But the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari, on May 10, 2022, while appearing before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the state of refineries in Nigeria, said that 25 years of alleged bad management was responsible for the poor state of the country’s refineries. The committee, in two separate letters dated February 24 and March 17, 2022, had requested Kyari to present a status report on the state of Nigeria’s refineries. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, had, on January 26, constituted the adhoc committee to work with NNPC, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream

Petroleum Regulatory Authority and other relevant stakeholders to obtain the needed information for the assignment. The NNPCL boss acknowledged that the nation’s refineries were not currently operational. He alleged that the refineries, in the last 25, years were essentially not properly managed. Kyari said: “We recognise that today, none of our refineries is operating, but through the work of this committee, you will find out why they are not operating. We will hide nothing from you. We will also tell you where we are as we speak today. Needless to say that the refineries were essentially not properly managed over time, not just today, but in the last 20 to 25 years. The turnaround maintenance processes were clearly mismanaged over time. I have said this over and over. And when we took over, it was very obvious that what you are dealing with is not turnaround maintenance. We were dealing with total rehabilitation. The panels were clearly in a situation where ordinary maintenance will not solve the problem. We have degradation of monumental proportion that we met and, of course, the only way you can do this is to conduct full rehabilitation.” He added: “We have a very different concept of the rehabilitation process we have started. It will be financed by banks. That’s the difference between what you had in the past where you do halfway work and never complete what you were trying to do and banks always will put conditions for lending not just about payment, but the ability to pay from your cash flow. “And part of the requirements is also to include O and M component, which means that maintenance contracts will be part of this deal, otherwise, they will not lend us money. It means we have to have continuous sustained operations of the refineries to establish O and M contractors. This is what is obtained anywhere in the world and that process is also going on and we will hand over these refineries at the end of the exercise with the optimisation of our existing staff, but also a third party to run it for us and we believe that at the end of this exercise, the refineries will come to their full capacity, at the very least, 90 per cent of their installed capacity. “Of course, no refinery runs at 100 percent. That is not technically practical but we will do a minimum of 90 percent of their installed capacity.”

IPMAN’s view

But the President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, stated that it is necessary to ensure turnaround maintenance of the refineries as, according to him, refineries can not operate for long without maintenance. He, however, said turnaround maintenance should be handled professionally, prudently and transparently. He also said privatisation of the refineries could be a good strategy to achieve their efficiency. He, however, warned that privatisation must be

transparent and professional. Ahmed said: “Every organisation that is under government is having that problem of not being taken care of. “You can not continue with refinery without turnout around. It is not possible, because yearly, some of these equipments will wear out and you have to replace them so that you can have the effective working conditions. So, the turnaround is not bad, but is it done in a good way? It depends on what NNPCL want to do about it. They have everything themselves. They do the turnaround, but how are they doing it? Are they doing it properly? Are they doing it to benefit themselves or to benefit the country. “There is no way you will have refineries without turnaround maintenance. This turnaround maintenance should not be an issue that will jeopardise the coming up of the refineries. If they can privatize and sell the refineries, it is well with them. But to maintain refinery without a turnaround, it is not feasible. That is why they have all broken down because they may not be doing it the way they are supposed to be doing it.” He added: “We have to get people who will do it the right way. It is better than allowing it to be idle and not doing anything about it. If they want to privatize it, they can privatize it, that will be better because in privatisation, you will have a very good working competition. “If they want to privatize, they should privatize the normal way an organisation should be privatised and they should remove their hands. They can not privatize without deregulation. If they privatize without deregulation, they can make sure that the products are available either through trade by barter or they give them a product.” Monumental waste of resources in TAM An industry expert who preferred not to be named decried that there had been monumental waste of resources in the name of turnaround maintenance. He alleged that there are many employees under the moribund refineries who were being paid salaries without justification. He also called for the privatisation of the refineries so that they could become efficient and profitable. He called for pragmatic strategies to address concerns in the energy sector. He said: “If you see how much they pay some redundant workers that are there, if you see people in the refineries, they are close to 400/500 people and you do not really need them. They just go in the morning, sit down and collect millions of money doing nothing. Meanwhile, we are using billions to maintain manpower for plants that are not working. So, government does not have the wherewithal to manage plants and to manage complex refineries. The only solution is to privatize. “The issue is that the refineries needed to be privatised and allow people to run it. Refineries, chemical plants, cement factories, all those complex plants are run by individuals and not government.” Call for full deregulation He called for the full deregulation of the sector, adding that govenrment should remove subsidies. He claimed that subsidy was retarding the development of the sector. He called on government and relevant stakeholders to get things right. Last line It is hoped that the right decisions will be taken to stop the losses being incurred by the country through the unending, yet unfruitful turnaround maintenance.

