Need to respect zoning arrangement in Enugu

Democracy which has over the years become the most beautiful bride for humanity largely due to its appeal of a greater good for a greater number of people still suffers from some lacerations in terms of accurate definitions.

These lacerations and bruises are basically not due to lapses in the form of government itself but mainly as a result of the humans who practice it.

Even from the times of its cradle in ancient Greek, human frailties have dogged it just like other forms of government. At the centre of these bruises on democracies is the struggle for power.

In fact most African states which have come to embrace one form of democracy or the other associate it with elections and their direct translation of the word election reflect this inherent tension.

The Edos had a very robust monarchy and governance called ‘Arioba’ which literally means ‘TO EAT OBA, ‘ long before the white man came. So to them one cannot extricate governance from their revered throne.

And when it comes to elections they call it ‘Azeh’ meaning to choose. The tussle for power is in this same power of the people to choose. For the Hausa, Gwagwar Mayan Zabe typifies the struggles identical with elections. Igbos in the South-East of the River Niger refer to election as ‘Ndorodoro ochichi’ which literally means ‘draw me, I draw you’ How apt! Democracy and elections are indeed to ‘drag’ amongst the stakeholders.

But an age-long debate that has trailed the ‘Government of the people, for the people and by the people’ as defined by Abraham Lincoln, is if there is morality in democracy.

Political ethics, also known as political morality or public ethics, is the practice of making moral judgements about political actions and political agents. It covers two areas. The first is the ethics of process – or the ethics of office, which deals with public officials and their methods.

The second area is the ethics of policy or ethics and public policy, which concerns judgments surrounding policies and laws. For a long time the ancients, philosophers, theologians, and political actors have pondered the relationship between the moral realm and the political realm.

Complicating the long debate over the intersection of morality and politics are diverse conceptions of fundamental concepts: the right and the good, justice and equality, personal liberty and public interest.

Divisions abound, also, about whether politics should be held to a higher moral standard at all, or whether, instead, pragmatic considerations or realpolitik should be the final word. These two positions are represented conspicuously by Aristotle and Machiavelli. For Aristotle, the proper aim of politics is moral virtue.

He believed that “politics takes the greatest care in making the citizens to be of a certain sort, namely good and capable of noble actions.”

Thus, the statesman is a craftsman or scientist who designs a legal system that enshrines universal principles, and the politician’s task is to maintain and reform the system when necessary. The science of politics includes more than drafting good laws and institutions, however, since the city-state must create a system of moral education for its citizens.

In contrast, Machiavelli’s prince exalted pragmatism over morality, the maintenance of power over the pursuit of justice. Machiavelli instructed that “a prince, and especially a new prince, cannot observe all those things which are considered good in men, being often obliged, in order to maintain the state, to act against faith, against charity, against humanity, and against religion.”

Today, the big question that confronts Enugu State bothers on if our politicians are willing to practice the politics of morality which is the foundation for public decency and decorum.

The Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, came to office with an approach of public morality and has not only etched his name on the annals of positive history through the provision of democracy dividends to the people of the state, but by a dint of high moral standards.

And this has stood him out as a man of grace and good legacy. Importantly, he has been a man of peace and honour. His peaceful demeanor has permeated all aspects of the state which has made Enugu the most stable and peaceful area in the entire South-East.

Through good governance he has given all segments of the state a sense of belonging and given ears to the poor and downtrodden and alleviated their conditions in diverse ways.

These are all manifest in the area of infrastructure, healthcare, education and human capital development.

Now that Governor Ugwuanyi is on his way out with a superlative performance so far it is only ideal and wise to look at succession and sustenance of the good work he has done. This is because success without succession is failure in disguise.

The wise and honourable thing for stakeholders to do now is for them to support Governor Ugwuanyi to produce a worthy successor who would continue the good work he has been doing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...