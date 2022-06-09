Need to tackle Nigeria’s energy, inflation crises

Excruciating hunger, worsening energy crisis across the economic value chain and the rising inflation have pushed majority of Nigerians into pitiable standard of living, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

A combination of the festering energy crisis, consistent acceleration in prices of commodities and surging inflation, have compounded an already deteriorating economic condition of most Nigerians. The purchasing power of most Nigerians decreasing on account of constant slide of naira against major currencies, while small businesses hitherto thriving have been forced to close shop on unaffordable rising energy cost

Energy crisis

Currently, the country is facing her worse energy crisis as a nation. Every business outfit – small, major and conglomerates – in today’s Nigeria generates its energy. The cost of energy generated is being passed on to final consumers. It pushes up the cost of items far and above their normal price range. The latest energy progress report 2022 released by Tracking SDG 7 within the week ranked Nigeria as having the lowest access to electricity globally, with about 92 million persons out of the country’s 200 million population. The report further underpins the enormity of the electricity challenge facing Nigeria. The report was produced in conjunction with the International Energy Agency (IEA), International Renewable Energy Agency (IREA), United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), the World Bank and the World Health Organisation (WHO). According to the report, access to electricity in Nigeria remained poor because electrification advances failed to keep pace with population growth. This, it said, was in contrast with Kenya and Uganda’s fastest progress in electrification due to their annualised increases of more than three percentage points between 2010 and 2020. It stressed that the power problem had remained a perennial problem in Nigeria, stifling the country’s industrial growth, limiting commercial ventures’ expansion and profitability and the well-being of its people. The problem, according to the report, had manifested through unstable supply and lack of access to the grid as the latter necessitated the establishment of the Rural Electrification Agency in 2005 and was tasked with the electrification of rural and unserved communities.

The number of public announcements from power suppliers intimating the public of grid collapse in recent times underscores the severity of power sector collapse. Last week, for instance, the Minister of Power, Malam Isa Sanusi, put up another statement that rationalised the current no power situation in the country, blaming the dip in electricity generation on the partial shutdown of the Oben Gas Plant. He explained that the plant was shut down to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment. Sanusi noted: “The incidence, unfortunately, occurred at a time when other power plants on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing. We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, material, and personnel to the site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants. “We have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored. While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country. In the manufacturing segment of the production chain, other business service providers and operators of small and medium businesses naturally resort to alternative power to meet up production demand. This warrants looking in the direction of automotive gas oil (AGO). Unfortunately, the average cost of diesel today is N780 per liter in some filling stations, while it goes for N790 per liter in some others. Also, the the same goes for the premium motor spirit (PMS). The supply chain has been chaotic, making the entire process bogged down by unresolved festering fuel subsidy issue that cripples free supply. For instance, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), every single filling station in the city center and adjourning towns manifest long vehicle queues.

Food prices

Most families in Nigeria are facing an existential crisis occasioned by the high cost of feeding as the latest inflation data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) put April inflation at 16.82 per cent, higher than the March figure of 15.92 per cent. According toNBS’ data, the composite food index rose to 18.37 per cent in April 2022, compared to 22.72 per cent in April 2021, while on a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased to 2.00 per cent in April 2022 from a March 2022 figure of 1.99 per cent. The rise in food index, NBS said, was caused by increases in the prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers. While fish, meat, wine, and vegetable oils added prices in the month under review. One major reason said to be responsible for the persistent surge in food prices was linked to the acute unresolved insecurity challenge between the farmer and herder. The heightened face-off between farmers and herders is rubbing off on agricultural produce by way of severe scarcity. The few available food items in the market enjoy the law of demand and supply. Every item tops new price at fleeting short intervals.

Ukraine/Russia war

The on-going war between Ukraine and Russia accentuates the food crisis in Nigeria. Wheat, for instance, is a major component in bread making. It’s majorly imported from the Russia/Ukraine belt zone. So also are other commodities like milk. The prices of wheat and milk have seen a significant jump since the start of the war. Responding to the hike in wheat price, the Nigeria Bankers Association announced a 50 per cent increase in the price of bread, which was expected to take effect from May 2022. World leaders, at different fora since the outbreak of the war, have complained about the economic implications of the war, which manifested through food inflation and related crisis. Nigeria’s reliance on Russian imports for both food and raw materials makes her citizens vulnerable to the impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Stretching it further, the development is taking a toll on the level of capital importation to Nigeria. Last week, NBS released Investment flows (capital importation) into the country in the first quarter of 2022. It dipped by 28.09 per cent reflecting a total capital importation of $1.5 billion compared to the preceding quarter’s figure of $ 2.1 billion. When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021, capital importation decreased by 17.46 per cent from $1.9 billion. As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine persists, Nigeria may be affected in terms of capital importation and some foods imported from these countries.

Way out

Experts have proffered a number of ways to navigate the economy from its current slur state and buoy citizens’ living conditions. They said that government should be resolute in resolving the conflict between farmers and herders. Stakeholders in the agriculture sector urged government to tackle the food crisis, saying that the insecurity challenges in the country could be tackled if food security is ensured. At a stakeholders consultative meeting on the 2022 Agriculture Budget organised by AAN, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources of the ECOWAS Commission, they opined that without solving food-farm security issues, it would be difficult to solve the national security issues. They submitted that with the rising hunger and social insecurity, the peace of the country will continue to be threatened.

Last line

Unless government takes urgent step to address the food crisis, the current inflation and energy crisis that has engulfed the entire value chain, worse days are ahead.

