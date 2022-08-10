Needless Deaths: Suicide telephone helplines to the rescue

With the recent surge of suicide in the country and around the world, has become a global public health problem. Experts have linked the rise in suicide cases to mental health problems.

The World Mental Health Report launched on June 17 shows that suicide accounts for more than one in 100 deaths and 58 per cent of suicides occur before age 50.

Nigeria with a population of over 200 million people is one of the epicentres of suicides in the world with an estimate of 17.3 per 100,000 which is higher than the global and African estimates, according to statistics from Almetric.com, a data science company that tracks where published research is mentioned online.

Based on this dangerous trend the Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN) created a helpline to help reduce suicides and suicidal tendencies in the country. SURPIN is an initiative that was started by the Lagos University Teaching hospital (LUTH).

It was established for the purpose of suicide prevention through research, crisis intervention, health education and early treatment of depression and drug abuse, which are major causes of suicides.

The centre, which is domiciled in LUTH, Idi Araba, is manned by a team of professional psychiatrists and other support care workers. SURPIN has created telephone helplines which are toll free that help people or their friends and loved ones who feel lost and lonely and are having suicidal tendencies and mental health struggles, to call and talk about what they are really feeling.

Nationwide spread

According to the Training Coordinator for SURPIN, Titi Tade, who is also a social worker in LUTH, said SURPIN, which has over 100 members as well as mental health experts spread across Nigeria in 35 states excluding Jigawa State, created the helpline in 2017.

“The hotlines function in three important languages in Nigeria so that there is no barrier to callers as we are trying to fulfil the mandate to reduce the rate of suicide in the country.

We recognise that there are not enough mental health experts in the country and though the initiative was originally called LUTH SURPIN, it has expanded beyond LUTH to be SURPIN while retaining LUTH as a member institution that supported the SURPIN programme. We have our member institution in Jos, the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) which also introduced Hausa responders and councillors to the programme,” she said.

Speaking further, Tade said from statistics there has been an increase in calls by their receivers and councillors since the toll free number was introduced and since they started getting more publicity through newspapers, radio stations or television stations. “Many calls come in now, ‘’ she said. The social worker also made further reference to the #EndSARS period when there was distress and unrest in most parts of the country.

“Most people needed people to talk to at that time in order to ease their pain and relieve them emotionally. To this end, they express their anxiety and get counselled. We were available and we received many calls. “The hotlines are necessary because there has been calls from people of different works of life and even one of our youngest callers was a 12 year old who was suicidal and was able to get proper counselling and access help from professionals,” she stressed this as the reason why the hotline was important to the mental health of all in the country.

Mental health misconception

She added that are a lot of misconception about mental health especially here in Nigeria and helplines are meant to achieve an easy way for people to access information about health and put misconceptions at ease as most people would like to talk to people who would not be judging them but freely give them professional help with an unbiased voice. “The hotlines have over 100 mental health experts across the country and are able to link a caller to a medical expert, psychologist or even a social worker in the state they call from to get access to health care services that they need. The person gets what they need at that point in time and the first assessment is free but subsequently there would be payment to get drugs but most importantly there is help in the first instance,” she further explained. SURPIN has achieved a lot as one of the leading Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the country in the last five years regarding mental health and suicide prevention. “As an NGO we hold yearly conferences on the world suicide day with journalists, university authorities and their students, secondary schools and even religious leaders of different re- ligions as many people still meet them as their first point of call,” Tade added. She continued that there is a responsibility for journalists to report suicide news properly so it does not encourage a copy incident which is a regulation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help reduce suicide rates in the country. She explained that the conference helps to educate the public on mental health, especially young people as many people do not believe that young people suffer from mental health struggles. Furthermore, Tade reiterated that helplines would get bigger in the country and people are accepting it according to their in house statistics of calls that come in.

Embracing helplines

In a house survey conducted by New Telegraph with people on the streets, it shows that people are open to helplines and see it as a means of first calling for help for themselves, their friends and loved ones. The data gathered showed that eight out of 10 people said that they would call to get help while six out of 10 said that they would prefer talking to people they do not know rather than those they know. Similarly six out of 10 also saw it just as calling their customer care but this time for mental health issues. In addition, Tade continued that, there are not enough mental health experts for the general public and this is a means for people to reach experts easily and freely. She added that it would only get bigger and better and encouraged well-meaning Nigerians to join hands to collaborate with SURPIN for funding to keep the toll-free helplines so that it becomes part of the culture and not a myth in the nearest future.

