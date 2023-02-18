News

NEF, NNPP fault Naira redesign policy as cruel, insensitive

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have faulted the Federal Government’s Naira redesign policy as cruel, insensitive and unnecessary. The Spokesperson of Northern Elders Forum, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed described the policy as cruel and insensitive. According to him, “There are options to this suffering they are putting on people, they are not printing enough money to replace the old one, they are starving people, they are destroying the economy, especially in the economy of the North but they are not willing to exercise those options.”

On the way forward, the university don said, “They (government) could run the currency concurrently for a period and it wouldn’t harm the economy. Neither President Buhari nor Governor Emefiele want to listen. On his part, the National Chairman of the NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali said the suffering the policy has caused Nigerians is unnecessary. Alkali said, “When you are implementing a major issue like this, you don’t do it without a plan. The issue of currency change is not new to Nigeria; it is not new to Africa. It has been happening but every time it comes with its own peculiar problem so he should have learned from history. He should have learned from what happens in other countries of the world. “I have never seen somebody who is supposed to be a civilian but is working like a military dictator.

The CBN governor has curtailed the rights of Nigerians so much so that for the first time in many years the banks are closing for fear of attacks. What we are saying here is that the currency change has good intentions but even if you have good intentions you must follow procedure Alkali wondered why the smaller denominations of the naira like N100, N50 and N20 were not circulated if printing the new N200, N500 and N1000 notes were difficult. “If you know you don’t have capacity to print internally why do you give a short period for implementation? If you know you are going to involve people abroad why didn’t you plan with them to print plenty so that by the time you start you go on seamlessly.”

 

Our Reporters

