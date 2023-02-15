NEF to announce choice of Presidential candidate in few days – Prof. Abdullahi

The Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi on Wednesday said the Forum would in a few days announce its preferred Presidential candidate for the presidential poll.

Abdullahi stated this at the 10th year anniversary and General Assembly meeting of the Forum held in Abuja.

The NEF is one of the socio-political groups yet to adopt a presidential candidate.

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, PANDEF and Middle Belt Forum have adopted the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as their presidential candidate.

However, at the NEF anniversary and General Assembly, Prof Ango Abdullahi said the Forum would make its position known in a few days on the Presidential candidate to support.

Asked if NEF would adopt a presidential candidate like the other socio-political groups, Abdullahi responded: “We will.

“I can assure that within the next few days you will hear a formal announcement that the NEF has taken a position and is giving advice in terms of which of the presidential candidates, especially people from this side of the country should elect. We will do that.”

