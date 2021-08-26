News

NEF to Nigerians: Don’t attribute Buhari’s failure to north

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has urged Nigerians not to attribute the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to the failure of the north where the president came from. This is as the elder statesman said the northern region is not spared of the misgovernance of the current administration, adding that they are the worst hit in terms of insecurity, economy, education, among others.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the 2nd Annual Ripples Dialogue on the theme “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation” Baba-Ahmed dismissed insinuations that the northerners are quiet over the failures of Buhari’s administration, stressing that they were the first to tell the president he is wrong in the ways he operates his policies. “We campaigned against Buhari because he failed us.

We paid the biggest price for Buhari’s failure and we northerners are not soft on Buhari. “We support restructuring, equity and we want Nigeria resources shared fairly,” he stated. While stating that northerners are still looking for partners to salvage the country and build a nation the forefathers wanted, Baba-Ahmed, who recently joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), stressed that the presidency is not for any region or tribe to give away. The NEF spokesperson stated that northerners will not defend anyone based on where he comes from stating that northerners have long realised before the southerners that the country has the wrong person at the Villa. On 2023, he said: “Vote for an individual who is interested in the development of the country. An individual that is prepared in the education of the people and security of the nation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Patience Jonathan wins First Lady of decade award

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, will be conferred with ‘Distinguished First Lady of the Decade in Nigeria award’ by People’s Security Monitor (PSM). PSM chief Executive Officer, Comrade Isiaka Mustapha, who announced this in a statement, said Mrs. Jonathan was considered because of her initiatives of taking care of the children with hole in […]
News

Group to honour Biafra heroes, heroines

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

The World Igbo Congress (WIC) in collaboration with Igbo in Diaspora is organising a conference to celebrate the remembrance of heroes and heroines of Biafra. The conference scheduled for May 30, will have participants from all parts of the world. The group in a statement said the video conference will be hosted from different continents […]
News Top Stories

NNPC cuts loss from N803bn to N1.7bn in one year

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

339 firms bid for 2020/21 crude oil sales contract Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has recorded a 99.7% reduction in its loss profile from N803 billion in 2018 to N1.7 billion in 2019. This revelation is contained in the 2019 Audited statement published for second time in the over 40 years’ history of the Corporation. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica