NEF to Nigerians: Don’t attribute Buhari’s failure to north

Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has urged Nigerians not to attribute the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to the failure of the north where the president came from. This is as the elder statesman said the northern region is not spared of the misgovernance of the current administration, adding that they are the worst hit in terms of insecurity, economy, education, among others.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the 2nd Annual Ripples Dialogue on the theme “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation” Baba-Ahmed dismissed insinuations that the northerners are quiet over the failures of Buhari’s administration, stressing that they were the first to tell the president he is wrong in the ways he operates his policies. “We campaigned against Buhari because he failed us.

We paid the biggest price for Buhari’s failure and we northerners are not soft on Buhari. “We support restructuring, equity and we want Nigeria resources shared fairly,” he stated. While stating that northerners are still looking for partners to salvage the country and build a nation the forefathers wanted, Baba-Ahmed, who recently joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), stressed that the presidency is not for any region or tribe to give away. The NEF spokesperson stated that northerners will not defend anyone based on where he comes from stating that northerners have long realised before the southerners that the country has the wrong person at the Villa. On 2023, he said: “Vote for an individual who is interested in the development of the country. An individual that is prepared in the education of the people and security of the nation.”

