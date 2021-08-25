News

NEF to Nigerians: Don’t attribute Buhari’s failure to north

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has urged Nigerians not to attribute the failures of President Muhammadu Buhari administration to the failure of the north where the president came from.

This is as the elder statesman said the northern region is not spared of the misgovernance of the current administration, adding that they are the worst hit in terms of insecurity, economy, education, among others.

Speaking Wednesday in Lagos at the 2nd Annual Ripples Dialogue on the theme “Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria: Advancing the Conversation” Baba-Ahmed dismissed insinuations that the northerners are quiet over the failures of Buhari’s administration, stressing that they were the first to tell the president he is wrong in the ways he operates his policies.

“We campaigned against Buhari because he failed us. We paid the biggest price for Buhari’s failure and we northerners are not soft on Buhari.

“We support restructuring, equity and we want Nigeria resources shared fairly,” he stated.

While stating that northerners are still looking for partners to salvage the country and build a nation the forefathers wanted, Baba-Ahmed, who recently joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), stressed that the presidency is not for any region or tribe to give away.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Giadom pushes for NEC to resolve APC crisis

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Victor Giadom has reiterated the need for the National Executive Committee (NEC) to resolve the lingering crisis in the party. Giadom, who spoke to journalists at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja Monday, said only the NEC of the party can resolve the leadership […]
News

$30m oil deal: Reps summon NNPC, OANDO, NAOC others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives has invited the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Oando Plc over an alleged oil deal scam of $30 million. Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (upstream), Hon. Sarkin Musa Adar (APC, Sokoto), who issued the summons said […]
News

Trump responds to claims he deliberately played down coronavirus outbreak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Donald Trump has defended his approach in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic following claims he admitted he was playing down the US outbreak. According to Rage, a new book by journalist Bob Woodward, the US president appeared to understand the threat of COVID-19 as he was telling the nation it was no […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica