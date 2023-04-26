‘Negative real interest rates discouraging FPIs’

The apathy of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) towards FGN bonds at the monthly auction held by the Debt Management Office (DMO) last Monday was partly the result of negative real interest rates occasioned by the upward trend in headline inflation, analysts at Coronation Mer- chant Bank have said. In a note released over the weekend, the analysts also attributed the drop in demand at the auction to tight system liquidity. They, however, noted that though the DMO offered N360 billion it raised N368.7 billion. According to the analysts, “the participation level (demand) at this auction declined by -82.1 per cent to N444.0 billion compared with N808.4 billion recorded in the previous month. The demand at this auction primarily reflects tight system liquidity. “We note that market liquidity stood at a deficit of -N203.2 million on Friday (April 14), as outflows from, OMO and NTB auctions outweighed coupon maturities The CBN’s discretionary CRR debits also contributed to tight system liquidity resulting in further upticks in the interbank market rates.”

They further said: “Call, overnight and repo rates closed within a range of six per cent– 19 per cent on Fri- day last week, contributing to softer demand at the auction. Additionally, we recall that the CBN’s circular dated 07 October ’22, prohibits participants with successful bids at FGN bond auctions from accessing the CBN’s discount window for short-term loans on the settlement day. Failure to comply would attract a penal charge of five per cent on the allotment value. This directive has also contributed to reduced demand at the auction.” Noting that domestic institutions were the core participants at the auction and that the latest monthly PENCOM report indicates that, as at end- February ’23, FGN bonds held by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) had increased by 18.5 per cent y/y to N9.6 trn and accounted for 61.7 per cent of total assets under management, the analysts said: “Negative real interest rates on the back of persistent upticks in headline inflation (currently 22.04% y/y) have also contributed to the apathy of foreign portfolio investors towards FGN bonds.” With the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raising the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 18 per cent at its last meeting, the analysts noted that the difference between the MPR and inflation is currently at -4.0 per cent. On their outlook for Q2 ’23, the analysts said: “We expect a small improvement in system liquidity, largely on the back of an FGN bond maturity, NTB and OMO maturities as well as bond coupon payments.

These maturities and coupon payments collectively amount to N1.6 trillion. “We expect a slight moderation in the average yield of fixed-income instruments, even as the FGN continues to frontload domestic borrowing. The DMO had set out to raise a maximum of N2.4 trn in H1 ’23 through FGN bonds. However, YTD, it has raised N2.2 trn (91.6% of its target).”