Negative real yield concerns worsen amid rising inflation

Worry

Analysts fret over inflation outlook

Citing the uptrend in inflation, financial analysts have raised concerns over the current negative real yield environment, warning that it is hurting investors and may negatively impact capital inflows into the country.

Experts use the term negative real yields to describe when an investment’s nominal yield is the same or lower than the inflation rate.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had last Monday released its July Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation report, which showed that inflation had increased for eleven consecutive months to 12.82 per cent from 12.56 per cent in June.

However, a Coronation Research report, released on the same day, stated: “Last week the secondary market yield for an FGN Naira bond with 10 years to maturity decreased by 60 basis point (bps) to 8.08 per cent, and at three years increased by 169bps to 5.59 per cent.

The annualised yield on 300-day Tbill remained unchanged at 2.95 per cent while the yield of a CBN Open Market Operation (OMO) bill with similar tenure decreased by 31bps to 4.25 per cent.”

This means that while inflation is at 12.82 per cent, yields on bonds and treasury bills are below 10 per cent and three per cent respectively.

Commenting on the development in a report obtained by New Telegraph last week, analysts at PFI Capital stated: “The steady rise in inflation rate, now at its highest in over two years, compares woefully to the declining rates in the Nigerian fixed income space. Consequently, investors are contending with deeper negative real-yields.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, said on a radio programme last Tuesday that the rising inflation rate in the face of fixed income securities’ declining rates could scare away investors, especially at this time that Nigeria needs capital inflow to boost its external reserves, which have been impacted by the sharp drop in oil prices as well as the effects of the coronavirus (Covid- 19) pandemic.

The FDC boss said he expected the CBN and the Debt Management Office (DMO) to address the issue before the resumption of international flights on August 29, which, according to him, could worsen capital flight.

According to analysts at PFI Capital, the inflation rate for July was driven by the pressure in food prices occasioned by the continued border closure and FX pressure in the country. They predict that the same factors would continue to keep prices high.

Like this: Like Loading...