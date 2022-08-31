nngx
Business

Negative sentiments extend losses on NGX Benchmark Index

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

The bears have continued to tighten dominance at the nation’s equities market as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), All-Share Index (ASI), fell by 0.07 per cent weaker to close at 49,642.69 points. Sell-off in MTNN (-0.50 per cent), GTCO (-0.25 per cent) and ACCESSCORP (-0.61 per cent) were the primary drivers of the broader index’s weak performance. As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 16.21 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N18.37 billion to close at N26.78 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 44.32 per cent.

A total of 125.95 million shares valued at N3.07bn were exchanged in 4.145 deals. FIDELITYBK (+0.00 per cent) led the volume chart with 10.23 million units traded, while MTNN (-0.50 per cent) led the value chart in deals worth N1.45 billion. Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. COURTVILLE (-7.69 per cent) topped twelve (12) others on the laggard’s table, while ETRANZACT (+9.57 per cent) led eleven (11) others on the leader’s log.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

#EndSARS: Nigeria on verge of food crisis

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the wanton destruction and massive looting during the recent #ENDSARS protests nationwide, Nigerian farmers under the aegis of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), have disclosed that the protests affected the country’s food reserves meant for dry season farming. The group, therefore, predicted looming food crisis and hunger early 2021. The association described the […]
Business

China says chicken imported from Brazil tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  A sample of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, the city government said in a notice on Thursday. Local disease control centres tested a surface sample taken from the chicken wings as part of routine screenings carried out on meat and seafood […]
Business

Quickteller Paypoint rewards active agents

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

To reward active agents, Quickteller Paypoint, the agency banking service of Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has announced the Quickteller Paypoint Double Up promo that will run from February 1 to March 31, 2022.   According to a press release, all active agents, including those who perform a minimum of one transaction on a monthly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica