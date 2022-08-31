Negative sentiments extend losses on NGX Benchmark Index

The bears have continued to tighten dominance at the nation’s equities market as the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), All-Share Index (ASI), fell by 0.07 per cent weaker to close at 49,642.69 points. Sell-off in MTNN (-0.50 per cent), GTCO (-0.25 per cent) and ACCESSCORP (-0.61 per cent) were the primary drivers of the broader index’s weak performance. As a result, the ASI’s year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 16.21 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N18.37 billion to close at N26.78 trillion. Market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 44.32 per cent.

A total of 125.95 million shares valued at N3.07bn were exchanged in 4.145 deals. FIDELITYBK (+0.00 per cent) led the volume chart with 10.23 million units traded, while MTNN (-0.50 per cent) led the value chart in deals worth N1.45 billion. Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. COURTVILLE (-7.69 per cent) topped twelve (12) others on the laggard’s table, while ETRANZACT (+9.57 per cent) led eleven (11) others on the leader’s log.

