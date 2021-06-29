Neglect of History in school curriculum bane of Nigeria’s woes –Don

A Professor of History and former Provost of College of Humanities and Culture at Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, has frowned over the continued neglect and relegation of History in Nigeria’s school curriculum, saying this is the major foundational crisis challenging the country.

This is as he reiterated that top priority should be accorded the teaching and learning of History in the school curriculum, while the language of the people should be promoted and encouraged, especially among the younger ones as a purveyor of their origin.

He said for the country to rediscover its essence and forge ahead as a nation and people, there is the need to go back to the basis, which the teaching and learning of History could provide.

Oyeweso, the Director General, Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), Osun State, who pointed out that history is the soul of a nation in which the aggregate of a society and unending dialogue are anchored, expressed regrets that critical/ compulsory subject such as history is lacking in Nigerian schools.

“The history of a country and its people is very important.

Also, the language of the people is intrinsically connected to history, and hence history should start from the family level, which many children do not know today. Students need to know their family history and origin, the history and language of their people. This will not only guide them, it would also go a long way in addressing many of the attitudinal and behavioral crises in the society today,” he said.

Thus, he noted further that for a way forward the country should go back to History, stressing that without historical documents for the younger generation it would be difficult to allow for the essence of the country.

According to him, governments at all levels, education planners and policy makers, as well as the national and state assemblies have woken up to their responsibilities to do the needful by rejigging the school curriculum so as to give History a top priority in the scheme of the nation’s education development.

He, therefore, recommended the Lagos State model in which the indigenous language and history are made compulsory in the state assembly, functions and school curriculum

