Neglect of teeth in autistic children could lead to untimely death, Dentist warns

When a lot of people think of autism they don’t think dentistry, but a practising dentist in the United States (U.S) has warned that the neglect of teeth in persons on the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) could lead to airway issues that could result in untimely death. Dr. Adeseye Awe who made this known during the 12th GTCO Autism Conference in Lagos, also lamented that whenever there is neglect of their teeth what it can lead to is infections in the mouth and when there are infections in the mouth it can cause swelling which can lead to airway issues. The two-day event which was held in Lagos from August 29 to 30, with the theme ‘Creating A Community of AWE-TISM Advocates,’ attracted local and international autism experts who facilitated several sessions for persons on the autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) and their relations, aimed to create inclusion. Apart from the physical conference, many participants joined the programme virtually. Autism is a neurodevelopmental disability that affects a child’s social interaction, communication and behaviour.

Sometimes, it shows in repetitive behaviour and in the way the child interacts with his/her environment. According to Awe, “We have found that there is neglect of the teeth of autistic children and when there is neglect of their teeth what it can lead to is infections in the mouth. When there is infections in the mouth it can cause swelling which can lead to airway issues. He said, “There are multiple times they have called me at 2 a.m in the morning to come to emergency rooms because a patient has a swollen face aririig from the teeth.” According to Awe, when a lot of people think of autism they don’t think dentistry.

He reasoned, “Of course if the teeth are taken care of, those things can be avoided; you don’t have to take the kids to operating rooms to go and do anaesthesia and drainage.” Awe said the way to handle this is to make sure that autistic kids go for regular dentist screening every six months or every year so as to avoid having issues with infections down the road. “The surprising thing is that children and adults with autism don’t have more break down of their teeth as compared to the normal population but when it does happen it’s a big deal because of behavioural issues considering that it’s hard to access the mouth of autistic kids.” In an encounter, the mother of a child living with autism, Solape Azazi who founded Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiative, Lagos, urged parents with autistic children to always check to ensure their kids are able to meet developmental milestones, saying that should begin with “Checking the child’s communication, interactions and repetitive behaviour.

Although there is no treatment for children living with autism, Azazi said there are interventions that could be applied to help manage the different aspects in behaviour and characteristics that shows in the autism marker to help give affected children improved quality of life. Similarly, she advised parents who suspected their children have autism to speak with their paediatricians who would subsequently identify if the child meets the diagnosis and then they would be referred to the multi-disciplinary professionals who would then use the different tools available to be able to give a definitive diagnosis. She said, “If the child has autism di-agnosis, they would be advised on how to intervene and all the things that they would need to do for the child to be able to ensure that the child has improved quality of life.” Cradle Lounge is a foundation set up to increase awareness of people and children living with disability and to encourage their inclusion.

