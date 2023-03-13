Negligence: Medical doctor asks A’Court to overturn conviction, sentencing

The Medical Director of Excel Medical Centre, Dr. Ferdinand Ejike Orji, has lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentencing by a Lagos High Court over negligence. It would be recalled that Justice Adedayo Akintoye had convicted and sentenced Orji to one-year imprisonment for causing grievous bodily harm to his patient.

Delivering judgement in the charge marked LD/8963C/2019, the judge convicted Orji on four out of the six counts slammed on him by the Lagos State Government and sentenced him to one-year imprisonment on each of the four counts. Dissatisfied, Orji approached the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn the lower court’s verdict.

In the appeal, the appellant (Orji) is asking the appellate court to determine whether he could be convicted after the lower court found him not guilty of having the intention of causing grievous harm to his patient. Particularly, Orji argued that the trial judge, having found that he did not have the ‘mens rea’ or intention to commit the offence in Count 1, (causing grievous harm to his patient), erred in law when she failed to consider the existence of ‘mens rea’ and intention of the appellant regarding committing the offence in counts 2, 3, 4, and 6.

He argued through his lawyer, Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN) that the ingredients of the elements of a crime and offences charged must co-exist and must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt before he can be convicted of the offence. Orji further argued that the trial judge failed to consider the evidence of DW1 on October 7, 2022, that a doctor can rely on the assistance of non-doctors to convey the patient in treatment rooms and even hold down a patient, especially during an emergency. The appellant stated that there was no evidence from the prosecution to establish that he had the intention to cause harm or hurt PW10 by using PW1 and PW2 (untrained personnel) to manipulate PW10’s left leg, thereby aggravating a simple fracture of the said left leg.

On the issue that the appellant was negligent and reckless by applying fibreglass cast tightly on PW10’s left leg and causing severe pain and refusing to remove same when requested to do so, Orji contended that the trial judge failed to avert her mind that the appellant upon the complaint made on July 27, 2018, by PW10 and PW3 of pain and discomfort at the left knee region, opened a rectangular window at the popliteal fossa aspect of the knee, over the area where the patient complained of and this relieved the patient.

