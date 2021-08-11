Neighbourhood Safety Agency parleys Lagos Police for improve security

Taiwo Jimoh

The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency had meet the Lagos State Police Command to further strengthen the existing synergy between the two agency for improved policing in the state.

The meeting, which held at the Command headquarters, Ikeja Tuesday, was said to have discussed the important, complementary role of Special Constabularies in the overall security architecture of the Lagos Police Command.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu in a statement said the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, DCP Bassey Ewah, representing the State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, emphasized the need for constant interface between the Police and the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency so as to address grey areas that required urgent attention.

Leading the LNSA delegation, Prince Falade Oyekan, assured of his Agency’s continued collaboration towards making the state safer.

