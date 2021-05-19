Health

Neimeth champions role of lifestyle, drugs in hypertension control

As part of activities to mark the 2021 World Hypertension Day (WHD), Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc. has championed an awareness campaign aimed to highlight the importance of using lifestyle modifications and drugs in managing hypertension so as to prevent cardiovascular diseases and untimely death.

The campaign brought together over 90 participants in a

a webinar to commemorate the WHD, which held on May 17.

The webinar which was organised by the Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, focused on new guidelines in the management of hypertension.

The theme of the 2021 World Hypertension Day marked globally on May 17, is ‘Arresting Hypertension, The Silent Killer’.

High blood pressure (HBP) also called hypertension is a condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high.

Usually hypertension is defined as blood pressure above 140/90, and is considered severe if the pressure is above 180/120.

High blood pressure often has no symptoms. Over time, if untreated, it can cause health conditions, such as heart disease and stroke.

More than one billion people around the world live with hypertension which is a major cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide. Sadly, half of people living with hypertension are unaware of their condition, putting them at risk of avoidable medical complications and death.

In his presentation, a Professor of Medicine, Simeon A Isezuo who is a consultant physician/cardiologist at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University & Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, said diet and lifestyle modification were part of the treatment regimen to control hypertension.

In his presentation tagged ‘Effective Hypertension Management – Current Trend’, Isezuo said, “The development of high blood pressure (HBP) in blacks was multifactorial involving interactions between obesity, salt sensitivity, among other causes. “The understanding of how these factors influence blood pressure (BP) will guide the development of treatment protocols and future therapy.”

Also, the cardiologist said the low salt dietary approach to stop hypertension plus diuretic and Calcium channel blockers are effective treatment in the management of hypertension.

In his presentation ‘Are Diuretics Still Relevant In Managing Hypertension’ the Product Manager of Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, Plc, Charles Ekokotu said using medications to control hypertension could similarly reduce stroke risk.

According to him, anti-hypertensive medications including Amlover, Mini Plus, Norduet and Numoretic are some of the medications that can help in the control of hypertension.

On his part, Dr. Kayode A. Adesola, in his presentation, ‘Isolated Systolic Hypertension Refractory Hypertension and HBP Management Guidelines: The Role of Calcium Channel Blockers in Achieving BP Goals,’ said, “We need to pay more attention to people in the south east who up to 61 per cent of their population experience hypertension.

Dr. Kayode who is an Ambassador of Neimeth in Managing the Fight Against Hypertension in the last three years, said to control hypertension, a lot of lifestyle modification should be promoted including the reduction of alcohol intake, using non-pharmacological interventions such as exercise and the consumption healthy diet, stress management, among others.

Similarly, he said pharmacological intervention was also necessary to control HBP.

According to him, BP lowering medication should be recommended for BP that is 140/90. “A more continuous monitoring of BP was necessary, using the right measurement to ensure diagnosis. It gives the advantage to know when one has sustained an elevated BP.”

While urging both health workers and individuals to be sensitive to blood pressure measurement, Dr. Kayode noted that most people do not access health facilities where the tracking of BP was common.

Consequently, he called for lifestyle changes. Kayode said, “Following up on patients is also key. Patients with high BP should be placed on BP control drugs and monitored closely.”

