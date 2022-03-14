Neimeth: Operational challenges hurt earnings

The real sector of the economy has continued to battle operational challenges as increasing cost of operations has impacted negatively on the profit margin of Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc., CHRIS UGWU writes

The daunting challenges posed by strong macroeconomic headwinds, which include erratic supply of public electricity, falling naira to forex rates, weak logistics, insecurity and other high costs of operations, continued to make the business operating environment difficult, especially for the real sector of the economy.

With fiscal and monetary headwinds leading to marked reduction in domestic output, manufacturers have continued to groan under pressure of increased cost of operations. Like any other sector in Nigerian and other emerging economies, 2021 was not an impressive year for the manufacturing sector, following high costs of operations occasioned by COVID-19, which is ravaging the economy.

With the recent development, analysts believe 2022 doesn’t look much different for the sector either, as the world battles with the recent wave of the pandemic and the on-going Russia and Ukraine war, which have heightened volatility in the economy.

This is because despite efforts by government to create an enabling environment for investment in the nation’s economy, the exchange rate volatility and its attendant effects have impacted businesses negatively.

The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a high rate, thereby increasing cost of productions, made worse by the infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transferred the high production cost to consumers as this has made manufacturers less competitive.

Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc is one of the companies, which has, for a considerable period, seen drop in earnings. The company, which ended its financial year in September 2021 in green with 27 per cent growth in profit after tax to N270.579 million in 2021 from N212.476 million in 2020, finished the first quarter of the year unimpressive, slipped into loss in what market watchers majorly attributed to weak consumer demands, stiffer competition and lack of accessibility to key markets in some parts of the country, coupled with increased costs. When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N1.77.

Financials Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc began the first quarter in the red as weak revenue performance halted growth momentum and earnings went south amidst rising operating cost. In its first quarter of the financial year 2021 earnings report, Neimeth Pharmaceuticals International Plc recorded a 35 per cent revenue decline.

According to reports by business segments, the pharmaceuticals division revenue deteriorated by 44 per cent year-on-year from N561 million in Q1-2020 to N316 million in Q1-2021. Analysts at WSTC Securities Limited explained that the second business segment, Animal Health, recorded a 71 per cent revenue growth from N46 million in Q1- 2020 to N79 million in Q1-2021.

“The revenue results came as a negative surprise to us due to our expectations of improved market share and increased demand amid the wave of coronavirus,” the firm added. It posited that the resulting health consciousness by household should drive an increased demand for one of the company’s core products (NCP – a disinfectant).

Overall, analysts at WSTC Securities explained that they were unable to adequately estimate the factors behind the revenue decline in the pharmaceuticals business segment due to non-disclosure. The firm said: “In our view, we think that lower production activities (resulting from exchange rate pressures and unavailability) and the social unrest (the EndSARS protests) in October 2020 (which possibly affected some weeks of sale) affected revenue performance in this business segment.”

On the other hand, the animal health segment continued to grow significantly. Analysts attribute the topline growth to increased investment in the business and the drive to expand market share in the industry.

It was observed that the revenue contribution of the animal health division, relative to the company’s total revenue, rose from eight per cent in Q1-2020 to 20 per cent in Q1-2021. Analysis of the company’s performance indicates that higher cost margin reported was key to profitability drop in the period. Neimeth’s cost of sales declined by two per cent year-on-year, from N304 million in Q1-2020 to N297 million in Q1-2021.

However, analysts said the two per cent decline in cost of sales relative to the 35 per cent decline in revenue suggests that there were significant cost pressures during the period. Neimeth Pharmaceutical’s financials revealed its cost margin rose significantly from 50 per cent in Q1-2020 to 75 per cent in Q1-2021.

Consequently, gross profit dipped by 68 per cent from N303 million in Q1-2020 to N98 million in Q1-2021. WSTC Securities noted the bottomline was further depressed on the back of a 22 per cent year-onyear rise in operating expense from N200 million in Q1-2020 to N244 million in Q1-2021.

This was partly due to rising finance cost, which expanded 23 per cent year-on-year from N29 million in Q1-2020 to N36 million in Q1-2021.

WSTC said the increase in finance cost reflected the higher borrowings of the company, from an average of N1.06 billion in Q1- 2020 to an average of N4.27 billion in Q1-2021. Therefore, the company’s bottomline losses widened, as loss before tax stood at N179 million, relative to a profit before tax of N83 million. However, the healthcare firm returned to profitability during the second quarter of the year with a profit after tax of N207.097 million in 2021 as against a loss after tax of N26.056 million in 2020.

Turnover grew by 58.76 per cent to N887.014 million from N558.691 million in 2020 while cost of sales stood at N444.633 million from N308.131 million in 2020. Neimeth International reported a turnover of about N2 billion and gross profit of N927 million within the nine-month period. Interim report of the healthcare company for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2021, released at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, showed that Neimeth recorded turnover of N1.99 billion and gross profit of N927.01 million during the period. Operating profit stood at N198.27 million, while profit before and after tax stood at N84.83 million each.

With these, earnings per share closed the ninemonth period at 4.47 kobo. The balance sheet of the healthcare company continued to improve with total assets rising from N6.44 billion by the year ended September 30, 2020, to N6.52 billion by the third quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total equity funds stood at N1.23 billion.

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals has reported a turnover of about N3.046 billion for the full year ended September 2021 as against N2.839 billion posted in 2020.

The report of the healthcare company for the full year period released at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited showed that Neimeth recorded 27 per cent growth in profit after tax to N270.579 million in 2021 from N212.476 million in 2020. Profit before and after tax stood at N365.285 million from N297.388 million in 2020, representing a growth of 22.83 per cent while cost of sales was N1.601 billion from N1.329 million in 2020, amounting to an increase of 20.46 per cent.

The healthcare firm began the first quarter ended December 31, 2021, with a loss after tax of N309.114 million from a loss of N178.802 million in 2020. Turnover dropped by 51.30 per cent from N394.562 million in 2020 to N192.114 million in 2021 while cost of sales stood at N178.230 million from N296.575 million in 2020.

Looking ahead

Neimeth was adjudged the best performing stock in the healthcare sector of the Nigerian capital market at the 2021 Nigerian Investors Value Award (NIVA). It was the third time since 2019 that the company has won similar award based on the performance of quoted companies on the Nigerian capital market.

Managing Director, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, Pharm. Matthew Azoji, said the company had continued to show resilience despite macroeconomic challenges, which have been compounded by COVID-19.

According to him, the company remained focused on its medium to long-term strategic plans of growing its production capacity and market share, being the frontleader creating enduring value for all stakeholders and combined strategy of growing market share while simultaneously creating value for shareholders.

e reaffirmed the commitment of the company to its vision of becoming a manufacturing hub for medicines and centre of excellence for pharmaceutical development in Africa. The Amawbia plant was designed as a multi-products plant and will be presented to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for certification in line with its current standards of Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP). Upon completion and certification, the plant is expected to provide foreign and local contract manufacturing services for drug production, research and development, formulation and validation services among others.

Last line

The business climate for Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, like any other consumer goods company, has remained challenging due to intense competition and harsh operating environment.

