Neimeth optimistic on second quarter performance

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc regained a strong growth momentum in the second quarter of its current business year as significant growth in sales and improved cost efficiency reversed the loss in the previous quarter with a net profit of N207.1 million.

Key highlights of the interim report and accounts of Neimeth for the second quarter ended March 31, 2021, released at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, showed that sales rose by 58.8 per cent within the three-month period while gross profit and operating profit grew by 76.6 per cent and 652.77 per cent respectively. Turnover jumped to N887.01 million by March 2021 compared with N558.69 million recorded by March 2020. Gross profit rose from N250.56 million in 2020 to N442.38 million in 2021. Operating profit leapt from N28.9 million in March 2020 to N217.55 million in March 2021.

As against net loss of N26.06 million by March 2020, the company ended March 2021 with a net profit of N207.1 million. With these, earnings per share for the threemonth period ended March 31, 2021 stood at 10.9 kobo as against loss of 1.37 per share recorded by March 2020. The report showed impressive improvements in underlying profit- making ability of the healthcare company with gross profit margin rising from 44.85 per cent in March 2020 to 49.9 in March 2021. Operating profit margin quadrupled from 5.17 per cent in 2020 to 24.53 per cent in 2021.

As against average loss of N4.67 on every unit of N100 sales in 2020, the company made an average of N23.35 per every unit of sales in 2021, with net profit margin of 23.35 per cent in March 2021 as against 4.67 per cent net loss recorded in March 2020.

The latest operational report comes on the heels of the recent award of Neimeth at the 2021 Nigerian Investors Value Award (NIVA) as the best performing stock in the healthcare sector of the Nigerian capital market. It was the third time since 2019 that the company has won similar award based on the performance of quoted companies on the Nigerian capital market, beating other leading quoted pharmaceutical companies. Managing Director, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals, Pharm. Matthw Azoji, said the second quarter results underlined management’s combined strategy of growing market share while simultaneously creating value for shareholders.

He said Neimeth’s stable growth trajectory affirms the success of its business model noting that the company remains committed to its vision of becoming a manufacturing hub for medicines and centre of excellence for pharmaceutical development in Africa.

He pointed out that the company’s growth plan which included investment of some N5 billion in capacity expansion, will lead to greater value creation for all stakeholders. Shareholders of Neimeth recently approved plan to inject fresh capital of N5 billion to fund construction of a World Health Organisation (WHO) current standards of Good Manufacturing Practice (WHO cGMP) pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Amawbia, near Awka in Anambra State. Azoji had explained that the Amawbia plant would be a multi-products plant and will be presented to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for certification in line with her current standards of Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP). “When this is done, the plant will offer foreign and local contract manufacturing services for drug production, research and development, formulation and validation services among others,” Azoji said.

He added that local and international brand owners will be encouraged to use the facility for manufacturing of their products at the same standards obtainable anywhere in the world. The latest results showed a stable outlook after Neimeth made its first dividend payment in nearly a decade in 2020. The company paid a dividend of 6.5 kobo on every 50 kobo share for the 2020 business year, signaling the return of the healthcare company to annual dividend payment.

