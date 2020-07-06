Neimeth partners FRSC on COVID-19 prevention

N

eimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has kicked off a campaign to create awareness on the prevention of the Corona Virus disease.

The company is sponsoring Public Enlightenment Kiosks and other public awareness materials to sensitise the public on the various guidelines to prevent the spread of Corona virus (COVID -19).

According to a statement from the company, the campaign, which is being run in collaboration with the Zone 2 Command of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), covering Ogun and Lagos states, kicked off on Friday June 26, 2020.

The kiosks will be strategically located at bus stops, motor parks, road junctions and check points manned by FRSC men for the dissemination of information through the sharing of leaflets on prevention guidelines as given by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The messages will advise road users especially public transporters and commuters to always use face masks, wash hands before and after each trip, maintain social distancing inside buses and at bus stops, among others.

Speaking at the media launch of the campaign, Matthew Azoji, Managing Director/CEO of Neimeth, who was represented at the occasion by Roseline Oputa, Executive Director, Sales &Marketing, said the campaign was one of several corporate social responsibility (CSR) undertakings by Neimeth in the fight against Corona virus in Nigeria.

He said Neimeth’s partnership with FRSC on COVID-19 enlightenment was only one of such worthy campaigns which Neimeth has been part of. He described the partnership with FRSC as a worthy humanitarian cause, saying the firm is involved in many more partnerships that revolve around healthcare of Nigerians.

According to him, because Neimeth is committed to providing healthcare solutions, at the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria the company partnered with the Lagos State Government to sensitize the public on ways of preventing infection by the virus.

Azoji urged Nigerians to observe strictly the COVID-19 prevention guidelines as stipulated by the NCDC, especially the use of antiseptics and disinfectants.He added that Neimeth manufactures hygiene and personal care products to stem thespread of the virus which include antiseptic solutions and hand sanitizers.

Commenting on the global pandemic, which has continued to ravage the world, Azoji said prevention remained the only viable option against the virus.

“With regular antiseptic use, the disease spread can be curtailed and prevented,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Samuel Obayemi, the Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC in charge of both Lagos and Ogun states, represented by the Sector Commander, Lagos Command, FRSC, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide, said the FRSC would deploy specially trained men to manage the kiosks and the enlightenment campaign to ensure that it makes a meaningful impact in the control of the spread of the Coronavirus.

