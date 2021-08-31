Business

Neimeth posts N2bn turnover in 9 months

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has reported a turnover of about N2 billion and gross profit of N927 million within a nine-month period.

 

Interim report of the healthcare company for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2021, released at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, showed that Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc recorded turnover of N1.99 billion and gross profit of N927.01 million during the period.

 

Operating profit stood at N198.27 million, while profit before and after tax stood at N84.83 million each. With these, earnings per share closed the ninemonth period at 4.47 kobo.

 

The balance sheet of the healthcare company continued to improve with total assets rising from N6.44 billion by the year ended September 30, 2020, to N6.52 billion by the third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

 

Total equity funds stood at N1.23 billion. Neimeth was adjudged the best performing stock in the healthcare sector of the Nigerian capital market at the 2021 Nigerian Investors Value Award (NIVA). It was the third time since 2019 that the company won similar award based on the performance of quoted companies on the Nigerian capital market, beating other leading quoted pharmaceutical companies

