Neimeth posts N3bn FY turnover

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has reported a turnover of about N3.046 billion for the full year ended September 2021 as against N2.839 billion posted in 2020. The report of the healthcare company for the full year period released at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited showed that Neimeth recorded 27 per cent growth in profit after tax to N270.579 million in 2021 from N212.476 million in 2020. Profit before and after tax stood at N365.285 million from N297.388 million in 2020, representing a growth of 22.83 per cent while cost of sales was N1.601 billion from N1.329 million in 2020, amounting to an increase of 20.46 per cent.

Neimeth International reported a turnover of about N2 billion and gross profit of N927 million within the ninemonth period. Interim report of the healthcare company for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2021 released at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited showed that Neimeth recorded turnover of N1.99 billion and gross profit of N927.01 million during the period.

Operating profit stood at N198.27 million while profit before and after tax stood at N84.83 million each. With these, earnings per share closed the nine-month period at 4.47 kobo. The balance sheet of the healthcare company continued to improve with total assets rising from N6.44 billion by the year ended September 30, 2020 to N6.52 billion by the third quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total equity funds stood at N1.23 billion. Neimeth was adjudged as the best performing stock in the healthcare sector of the Nigerian capital market at the 2021 Nigerian Investors Value Award (NIVA). It was the third time since 2019 that the company has won similar award based on the performance of quoted companies on the Nigerian capital market, beating other leading quoted pharmaceutical companies. Managing Director, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, Pharm.

Matthew Azoji, said the company has continued to show resilience despite macroeconomic challenges, which have been compounded by COVID-19. According to him, the company remained focused on its medium to long-term strategic plans of growing its production capacity and market share, being the front-leader creating enduring value for all stakeholders and combined strategy of growing market share while simultaneously creating value for shareholders.

 

