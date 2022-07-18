Neimeth: Prospects subdued by unbridled competitions

Wholesale importation of finished products as well as retail pharmacy investment have been flourishing in Nigeria to the detriment of local investors. Rhoda Ogunseye writes

Of recent, there has been a parallel increase in local drug manufacturing. However, the former still flourishes more than the latter due to the very high demand of industrial conditions and standards required for both raw materials, dosage form processing, equipment and processing environment. There is also the control of global drug business by multinational corporations that have overcome most of their initial developmental problems while local pharmaceutical manufacturing companies still battle with many challenges. Also there is the unfair competition from imported products and multinationals and the need to standardise many drugs of herbal origin now circulating in Nigeria. There is still the inability on the part of the government to check illegal importation, manufacture and sale of fake, adulterated and substandard expired goods due to dishonest drug dealers and some corrupt government officials. Lack of effective research and development due to poor research support from the government and private companies, unfair government policies and poor access to foreign exchange for sourcing/import of raw materials among others are part of issues militating against the growth and accessibility of local manufactured pharmaceuticals. These challenges have snowballed into poor performance of pharmaceutical companies quoted on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as the stocks face poor trading. Neimeth International Pharma (NEIMETH) shares when compared with performance of its counterparts in developed countries is underpriced. The company’s share price was traded at N1.66 kobo at the close of business last Friday, July 15, 2022, recording a 9.6 per cent gain over its previous closing price of 1.63 NGN. Neimeth International Pharma began the year with a share price of 1.75 NGN but has since lost 6.86 per cent off that price valuation, ranking it 118th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ fears may be allayed by the five per cent increase of NEIMETH share price since June 9, which is 20th best on NGX. Neimeth International

Pharma is the 70th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Apr 6 – Jul 8, 2022). NEIMETH has traded a total volume of 32 million shares— in 979 deals—valued at NGN 51.5 million over the period, with an average of 507,196 traded shares per session. A volume high of 4.65 million was achieved on April 19th, and a low of 14,651 on June 7th, for the same period. Financials Neimeth financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020, slipped into loss of N208.933 million from N28.310 million profit in Q1’21. Turnover for the quarter also dropped to N985.247 million from N1.282 billion in Q1’20. Strategic Plan The company has held a completion board meeting to float a rights issue of N3.67 billion through the Nigerian capital market. At the meeting held in Lagos, it was made known that the rights issue, which will commence on August 3, 2022, would be used to raise the sum of N3.67 billion at the cost of N1.55 per share. The shareholders of the company had in March, 2022 at the 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved the creation of 2.374 billion additional ordinary shares, which will be allotted at the rate of five new shares for every four shares currently held in the company.

The N3.67 billion rights issue will be deployed into the construction of a new multiproducts facility to comply with the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) at Amawbia in Anambra State. The company’s Chairman, Dr. Ambrosie Orjiako, said the proceeds of the rights issue would be used to support the company’s strategic plan of maintaining a sustainable capital structure, leveraging the company’s balance sheet, reducing the cost of borrowing or finance costs and funding working capital. According to him, the rights issue, which will commence on August 3, 2022, will be used to raise N3,679,618,625 at the cost of N1.55 kobo per 50 kobo share. Recall that the shareholders of the company had at the 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved the creation of 2,373,947,500 additional Ordinary shares, which will be allotted at the rate of five new shares for every four shares currently held in the company. Orjiako said the projects would not only sustain the current upbeat performance of the company but would give her a quantum leap into the league of leading global health care commodities producers. “The fortunes of Neimeth had taken an upward turn since 2018 when it returned to profitability after nearly a decade of predominantly losses. From a loss of N404.9 million in 2017, the Company made a profit of N166.4 million in 2018, N304.4 million in 2019, N297.3 million in 2020 at the upsurge of COVID and N365.2 million in 2021,” he said. He pointed out that the company had emerged from an era of constant losses to a period of steady growth in both turnover and profitability. According to him, “in the past three years, the company has built a regime of growth and profitability. In the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 business years the company recorded growth in both turnover and profit after ten years. “Following the same growth trajectory, the share price of Neimeth increased 343 per cent from 40 kobo as at September 30, 2019, to N1.77 as at March 14, 2022. “Between 2012 and 2021 the earnings per share of Neimeth grew 280 per cent from negative 5 kobo to 14 kobo per share. The ability of the Company to create wealth for shareholders has been applauded by industry and market watchers and regulators.” Orjiako assured shareholders that the board is working with management to ensure that the growth trajectory is sustained. Last line No doubt, developments in the drug manufacturing sector have shown that unregulated importation has continued to subdue the prospects of local investors, thereby impacting growth

