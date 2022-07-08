Neimeth to begin N3.67bn right issue in August

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has held a Completion Board Meeting to float a Rights Issue of N3.67 billion through the Nigerian Capital market. The Rights Issue, which will commence on August 3, 2022, will be used to raise N3,679,618,625 at the cost of N1.55k per 50 Kobo share. Shareholders of the company had, in March 2022, at the 63rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), approved the creation of 2,373,947,500 additional Ordinary Shares, which will be allotted at the rate of five new shares for every four shares currently held in the company.

Dr. Ambrosie Orjiako, Chairman of the Board, said the money was being raised to construct a new multi products facility that will be tailored to comply with the Word Health Organisation (WHO) current standards of Good Manufacturing Practice (c GMP) at Amawbia in Anambra State. He noted that it is also to be used to support the company’s strategic plan of maintaining a sustainable capital structure, leverage the company’s bal-ance sheet, reduce cost of borrowing or finance costs and fund working capital. Orjiako said these projects would not only sustain the current upbeat performance of the company but will give her a quantum leap into the league of leading global health care commodities producers. “The fortunes of Neimeth has taken an upward turn since 2018 when it returned to profitablity after nearly a decade of predominantly losses.

“From a loss of N404.9 million in 2017 the Company made profit of N166.4 million in 2018, N304.4 million in 2019, N297.3 million in 2020 at the upsurge of COVID-19 and N365.2 million in 2021,” he said. Orjiako said the Board was working with management to ensure that the growth trajectory is sustained. Pharm Matthew Azoji, Managing Director/CEO, said the capital market was the most viable and cheaper option to source long term funds because of the high cost of funds through other sources. “We cannot finance such long term project as the new plant in Amawbia with short term funds from banks. That will not be expedient and cost effective,” he said. Last year, the shareholders had approved a two-pronged expansion plan, namely the construction of a new plant in Anambra State and a facility upgrade of the Oregun plant.

