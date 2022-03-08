NEITI: 51 companies owe FG N1.32trn

…as oil, gas revenue dipped by 40% in 2020

N106.9bn paid for subsidy in 6 months

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said 51 oil and gas companies as at December 31, 2020, owed the Federation Account N1.32 trillion.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who disclosed this at the public presentation of the agency’s industry reports of the oil, gas, mining as well as the Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement yesterday in Abuja, noted that the current figure signified a drop in the number of companies indebted to the Federal Government, which were 77 and owing N2.6 trillion as debt in 2019.

Orji, who described the debts as collectable revenues that are due to the Federation Accounts by the Nigeria Up}

6

L-R: President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina; his wife, Mrs. Grace; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his wife, Dr. Ibijoke; Chairman of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, during the 16th edition of the Silverbird Man of the Year Award Ceremony, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos…at the weekendAdamuKyari

stream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), noted that the report outlined the specific rev

enue streams that accounted for the liabilities in question to include royalty, oil, royalty gas, concession rentals, Petroleum Profit Tax, Company Income Tax, Education tax, Value Added Tax, Withholding Tax among others. While stating that NEITI would continue to support the companies while expecting they live up to their obligations as regards payment of taxes, royalties and levies to the Federation as theydo inotherjurisdictions of their operations, he emphasisedthatthecompanies werethebackboneof theindustry and without the companies there would be no industry, no investments and no revenue to remit. He said: “The courageous publicdisclosureof companies’ liabilities to the Federation by NEITI is in line with its nationalmandateandinfulfilmentof its obligation as a member of theglobalExtractiveIndustries TransparencyInitiative(EITI), and not in any way against the companies. ”NEITI’s disclosure seeks to draw the attention of the oil and gas companies to their obligations to remit all revenues due to government, especially at this time that government is in dire need of revenues to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure and improve the investment climate in the country.” The NEITI 2020 oil and gas report also revealed that Nigeria earned $20.43billion from the oil and gas sector in 2020. The figure represents a decline of 40 per cent compared to the 34.22billion realised from the sector in 2019. On remittances to the Federation Account from the oil and gas sector, the report also disclosed that $14.65 billion, representing 71.17 per cent of the total earnings in 2020, was remitted to the account, while total aggregate financial flows from the oil and gas sector to government in ten years (2011- 2020) was $394.029 billion. The report also revealed that the total crude oil production in 2020 was 646.7mmbbls, representing a 12 per cent decrease when compared to the 735.24 mmbbls produced in 2019. Out of the above total production in 2020, 648.48mmbbls were lifted, and this was 11.85 per cent lower than the 735.66mmbbls lifted in 2019. On domestic crude allocation and consumption, the NEITI report also disclosedthat 107.746mmbls was managed by the NNPC under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase arrangement. It also revealed that the value of the crude exchanged under the DSDP arrangement was $6.7billion, while the value of the refined products received for local consumption was $6.03billion, indicating a variance of $134.78million. As regards fuel subsidy, the NEITI report further disclosed that N106.9billion was paid as subsidy between January and June 2020 to sustain product availability with an outstandingbalanceof N26.74billionyet to be paid. NEITI also reported that 20.01billion litres of petrol, 52million litres of kerosene and 5.33billion litres of diesel were respectively imported into the country for domestic use during the period under review. On oil theft and crude losses, results of the report made assessment based on the data provided to NEITI by 22 of the 69 covered companies, showed that 39.16mmbls of crude valued at $44.73million (N15.71billion) was stolen with 349 cases of pipeline vandalism recorded in 2020. This is an improvement when compared to the 1,387 cases of vandalism reported in 2019. On gas production, the report revealed that the gas subsector contributed over $1.5billion to the Federation Account. According to the report, the totalgasproductionin2020was 3.01million cubic feet. While 64 per cent of this total quantity was sold, eight per cent was flared and four per cent unaccounted for.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...