NEITI board member gets United Nations appointment

A member of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Board, Prof. Damilola Olawuyi SAN, has been appointed to the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights. Olawuyi’s appointment was announced at the 50th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held in Geneva. In his congratulatory message, the Chairman of the NEITI Board, Mr. Olusegun Adekunle described the appointment as another bold statement on the competence and integrity of Nigerians to serve the international community at sensitive positions. He said: “I am not surprised at the news. Since his appointment to the NEITI Board, Prof. Olawuyi has brought knowledge and intellect to bear in defining new reform initiatives for Nigeria’s extractive industry. We are proud of his achievement.”

