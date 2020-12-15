Business

NEITI commends UERL, advances oil industry audit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has commended Universal Energy Resources Limited (UERL), a subsidiary company of Savannah Energy, over its performance in terms of compliance and provision of requested industry data.

 

This came as the industry’s transparency group advanced the data collection exercise for the Nigeria’s 2019 oil and gas audit.

 

According to NEITI, Universal Energy Resources Limited was rated 100 per cent based on the two parameters for evaluation of participating companies: Timeliness and Completeness.

 

“We write to express our appreciation for your cooperation with NEITI over time and specifically in the recently concluded data collection exercise for the 2019 Oil and Gas audit,” NEITI wrote in a letter signed by its Executive Secretary, Waziri Adio, and dated October 14, 2020.

 

NEITI has produced the data submission compliance report for the oil and gas industry audit process since 2015.

 

The current report ranks participating entities in terms of compliance with the data submission requirements of the 2019 oil and gas audit process.

 

Bassey Umoh, President/Head of Regulatory Affairs, Savannah Energy, said: “We are pleased with the commendation from NEITI, a highly respected organisation, over our performance.

“The letter from NEITI underscores our commitment to transparency, compliance with industry regulations and excellence in our operations. Universal Energy Resources Limited will continue to operate ethically and with integrity.”

 

Universal Energy Resources Limited is a marginal field operator. UERL is the operator of OML 14 located in Akwa Ibom State.

 

 

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business News

CIS unveils new syllabus

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced new syllabus for its professional examinations to sustain its global competitiveness in capacity building. The new syllabus, which is expected to take effect from March 2021, provides opportunities for specialization in line with the global best practices. Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, the institute’s President, said: “The syllabus will […]
Business

Tomato industry buoyed by N20bn processing factory

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Piqued by the continuous influx of tomato paste smuggling into the country, thereby destabilising local industries’ investments, the Nigerian tomato industry is expected to be repositioned with the completion of N20 billion tomato processing factory in Kebbi State. The project is bybGBfoods, a global leader in culinary product manufacturing, in partnership with the Central Bank […]
Business

Dollar edges higher as Fed outlook lifts US yields

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar firmed against major currencies on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s upbeat assessment of the economic recovery and as its increased tolerance for higher inflation pushed Treasury yields higher. At its policy meeting, the Fed pledged to keep rates near zero until at least the end of 2023 when the labour market […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: